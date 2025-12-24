Why the Raiders' Miserable Losing Streak Can Finally End vs. Giants

The time is here for the Las Vegas Raiders to end their long losing streak, but will they? The Raiders will be back at home at Allegiant Stadium against another team that has been one of the worst in the NFL, and that is the New York Giants.

The Raiders are coming off a game where they showed that they are still fighting. The Raiders went up against the best defense in the NFL in the Texans, and had their best offensive performance of the season. What will the Raiders show in Week 17?

The Silver and Black have not won a game since Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. That was a long time ago, and this team is looking to end that; well, head coach Pete Carroll is trying.

But to many around Raider Nation, this is a game they do not want the Raiders to win because it will take them out of the running for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Giants how the pick right now, and the Raiders have the second overall pick going into this game.

The Raiders will go into the final game with the first overall pick if they lose to the Giants this Sunday. Both teams enter this game with a 2-13 record.

The Giants own the first overall pick because of the strength of their schedule. A lot of eyes are going to be on this game, but not for the reason of wanting to see either team win. They want to see how these two teams go about playing this game. Will it be a game where both teams are looking to give the other a win, or will it be a battle, and both teams are looking to win?

Carroll on Blocking Out The #1 Pick

"I would do it really well," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "Yeah, I'm not really that concerned about any of that, and I don't think you want me to be. We're going to go play and play the best we can play and see what happens."

Carroll is all about this team winning, and he should be. No team should ever think about tanking. On the other hand, getting the No. 1 overall pick for this franchise could start the rebuild faster. It means you not only have the first overall pick but also have the first pick in every round.

