The Long Road Back for Raiders Has Officially Begun

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office went to work this offseason, making coaching staff and roster moves that, at the very least, have positioned them to be better than they have been over the past three seasons. Las Vegas is on track to win more than three games this season, as it did in 2025.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To this point, the Las Vegas front office must be commended for the offseason.

Raiders general manager John Spytek made swift moves that addressed the roster's most vital positions on both sides of the ball. Those moves have improved the Raiders' chances of success in the short- and long-term. They have taken the next step, but more is needed.

Just Getting Started

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas undoubtedly improved this offseason. Yet they are still in the early stages of a rebuild that will take several more productive offseasons. For now, the Raiders will turn their attention to training camp later this month, another small but extremely critical part of their rebuild.

The progress the Raiders have made this offseason will only matter if it translates to the field. The process has already started, with Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp having come and gone. Las Vegas added quality talent. Now, they must maximize it.

Critical Parts

Oct 9, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator coach Rick Dennison during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Texans 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' productive offseason has been as much about the roster moves they made as the coaching staff hires. One of the many interesting aspects of training camp will be how the Raiders get the most out of both. What the Raiders do this season will depend on how training camp goes.

Klint Kubiak's hiring was the start of a busy offseason for Las Vegas. After an extended interview process that lasted through the Super Bowl Kubiak helped win, the Raiders' new head coach quickly filled out his coaching staff. He knows just how vital those hires will be moving forward.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“We hired these assistants for a reason, so I got to trust them to do their jobs. And I know the Raiders brought me here for a reason as well, to coach offense,” Kubiak said.

“So, I'm going to be spending a lot of time with the offense and kind of make sure I get that right, all the while being with the whole team. But Robbie Leonard and Joe DeCamillis, two phenomenal coaches that I'm really happy to have leading their units.”

August 15, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods before the game against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Lions 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-time head coach has gradually risen through the coaching ranks to become the head coach of one of the most storied franchises in league history. Kubiak and the Raiders' new-look roster have already begun establishing what they hope will be a new identity moving forward.

Las Vegas is new and improved, but they are far from finished. After winning only seven games combined over the past two seasons, it is hard to deny that the Raiders have a long way to go, even after the moves made this offseason. Kubiak knows the work is just beginning.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, well, really never pleased. We could always be better. We're always very critical of ourselves with how can we get the most out of every hour for these players in a positive way and let them know that we are not wasting their time,” Kubiak said.

“We put in the work for them to give them productive days. So, I think you're always trying to improve there. We're off to a solid start. Everyone's undefeated right now, right? But we know sooner or later that it's going to get real competitive and we got to find out who's the guys we can count on in those stressful situations, coaches included.”

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is depending heavily on the coaching staff Kubiak assembled. That staff is filled with coaches who have decades worth of experience, and younger coaches currently working their way up the ranks, similar to how Kubiak did. The newly built coaching staff will make or break the season.

The Raiders' offseason was another major step in what will be a long process. Las Vegas is not just looking to make a simple comeback. Las Vegas is looking to turn around what has been one of the worst overall situations in the league over the past half-decade. It will take time.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders have the core they can build around as they move forward. Las Vegas' productive offseason has set them up for years to come. Still, it will be up to Kubiak and his staff to get their new collection of talent all working together on the same page.

Kubiak recently explained his excitement and what he has seen from the team so far. Specifically, Kubiak noted that he is eager to see what the Raiders' 10 recently added draft picks will bring to the team. Las Vegas' rookie class is a critical part of the rebuild they look to complete.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“Really fun to get all these young bucks in here. I can't say enough great things about what John Spytek has done for this roster. And I think about the type of people that he's brought in, we're not out there coaching effort right now, we're not out there coaching accountability,” Kubiak said.

“We drafted that part. And it's hard to coach those things, you stress them every day, but those guys really love football, and now they're going to be in position to play fast. So, look forward to seeing their development."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The future is bright in Las Vegas, but only if they can successfully put all the pieces together. Time will tell whether they can do so, but for the moment, reasonably increased expectations are fair as they enter their first training camp and regular season under Kubiak.

In just a few weeks, the rest of the league will have the chance to see what has been brewing in the desert. The Raiders have been hard at work, determined to prove they are not the same woeful team they have been in recent seasons. A strong training camp would help ensure that happens.