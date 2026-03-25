Major Question for the Raiders Entering the Draft

In a month, the Las Vegas Raiders will be officially on the clock to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the first overall pick. But the question is not what they are going to do in this draft. The biggest question for the Raiders entering the draft is who is going to be making the picks for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have football people in their building now, and that is something that is going well for them. This will be the first draft with them all intact.

Head coach Klint Kubiak, general manager John Spytek , and minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones making the decisions in the draft. But which one will make the final decision on a certain player, if they get to that point? Raiders owner Mark Davis will let those three handle the football decisions. Davis has made it clear in the past that Brady will have a huge say on what this team does with the football decision. It is unknown if that has now changed, with Kubiak in the building.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Biggest Question for Raiders is Clear in 2026 NFL Draft

Brady will have the biggest say at the quarterback position, which most expect the Raiders to make that pick with their first overall pick. They also expect that to be Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Not only Brady, but the rest of the football people like Mendoza, and there will be no disagreement there for the Silver and Black. After that, it is very unknown what the Raiders will do in the draft and who will be making those decisions.

It will be Kubiak's first year drafting players as a head coach. Spytek has a great track record in selecting the right players that make the most sense for a franchise, and he knows exactly what this team needs going into next season and for the future.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady is the greatest player in NFL history, and having him as part of your franchise is great. He knows what it takes to win at the highest level and the team you need to have around you to do that.

It could come down to section people having their portion of the draft. Or it will not be said outside of the building who has the final say, but in the building, they know it, and they have agreed with that. One thing they cannot have is disagreement that leads to the Raiders making the wrong pick.