Exclusive: NFL Executive Reveals Raiders Rebuild Concern

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders’ rebuild this offseason, from the moment they decided to make the move to a new coaching staff, has impressed.

Along the way, the Raiders have been building an NFL franchise with the strategy of a master chess player.

It has been impressive and garnered enormous praise.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But the one question I get from Raider fans the most is who the team will play at QB, whether it’s No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza or veteran Kirk Cousins.

So I decided to reach out to someone who has been through it. An NFL executive with experience in a rebuilding process, who understands the pitfalls.

His thought process was fascinating.

NFL Executive Speaks Out on Raiders Rebuild

This NFL executive (not a GM) said to me, “I love what the Raiders rebuilt and what they have done this offseason. John [Spytek], Tom [Brady], Klint [Kubiak], and hell, even Mark [Davis] for letting these guys cook, have all handled this with precision.”

When I asked him about the Kirk Cousins–Fernando Mendoza argument over who to play, he offered some key insight.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“To me, it is not a matter of over/under on how many games. If I were GM, here is how I would approach Fernando and Kirk: A: If Fernando at any point beats out Kirk, performing better in practice, you have to start him. B: The moment the Raiders are no longer in playoff contention, you have to start him [Mendoza]. So if Kirk is outperforming him and the team is in playoff contention, to me, there are no issues, and you pray to God he [Kirk] plays the entire year.”

He added, “To me, this is really easy. If he [Fernando] beats out Kirk, or the team is not in playoff contention.”

Bombshell in the Raiders rebuild?

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The executive added a concern that isn’t getting discussed much by a very optimistic fan base.

Potential Rebuild Derailment?

He added, “If the Raiders were to somehow, due to injuries with other teams, terrible implosions by other clubs, or maybe they just overperform and sneak into the playoffs, that could potentially derail the timeline for this rebuild.”

I asked for clarification, and it made a ton of sense.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I would be thrilled if I were a Raiders executive and we won three games. 2027 is a loaded NFL draft, and with the team having Fernando, you could trade that high draft pick for a boatload of draft capital and turn that over into some key players."

“A surprising playoff run in 2027 could set this thing back, but a year that yields several young players like Fernando, and coaching growing and learning, that yields a 2027 draft as good or even better than 2026, the Raiders will be back.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have done so much right and have taken a two-year approach to rebuilding the Silver & Black into a team that isn’t happy to make the playoffs in a cyclical five-year curve but to take up residence in the postseason yearly.

From someone who has done it, who would have thought that early success could actually hurt the long-term vision? It is something worth noting.