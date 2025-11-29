The Matchup That Will Decide Raiders' Week 13 Fate

The Las Vegas Raiders' outlook on the season doesn't get any brighter in Week 13. On one hand, they were able to fire Chip Kelly after his horrendous start, and their offense may get a boost from him out the door. On the other hand, they'll be facing a team they've already lost to this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers already stopped Geno Smith and the Raiders offense once before, and now, they'll be at home facing them again. The Raiders have nothing to lose, while the Chargers are still battling to remain in the playoffs. What can the Raiders do to pull off an upset win?

Matchup To Watch

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article previewing every matchup in Week 13. For the Raiders game against the Chargers, he believes the matchup that will determine the game will be how Smith will deal with the pressure the Chargers will be sending his way.

"A big issue for the Raiders in 2025 is Smith’s ability to handle pressure. The veteran quarterback has been pressured on 39.4% of his dropbacks and has seen ghosts when under heat. His 35.5 overall PFF grade when pressured is fourth-lowest among quarterbacks, and his six interceptions are second-most", said Valentine.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams played was in Week 2, where the Chargers were able to sack Smith three times for a total of 30 yards lost. Smith is coming off a performance where he was sacked 10 times by the Cleveland Browns ' defense, so their offensive line has never been more shaky than it is right now.

"The Chargers’ defensive front has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 36.1% of its dropbacks — the 17th-highest rate in the league. If the unit can get after Smith, it will be able to turn the tide of the game in Los Angeles’ favor".

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith hasn't done a good job of navigating pressure all season, as there's only been one game where he wasn't sacked at least once. The Raiders can capitalize on their offensive coaching change by running their offense with tempo and getting the ball out of Smith's hands as quickly as possible.

This may lead to some turnovers, but the Raiders don't have anything to lose. They've already lost five consecutive games. Why not go for something different and stick it to a divisional rival, trying to get back some of the respect they've lost in their continuous losses?

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what Smith can do WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.