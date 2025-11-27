What’s Waiting for the Raiders in Week 13

Though it's the holiday season, and this is usually the time to give thanks for what one appreciates in their life, Raider Nation has seldom much to say in regards to their football team. One can make the argument that the Las Vegas Raiders are the worst team in the NFL at the moment, and there wouldn't be that many points going against it.

The Raiders' firing Chip Kelly is a step in the right direction, and Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are players they'll hold on to for the foreseeable future, so it's not all doom and gloom in Sin City. However, their Week 13 opponent doesn't bode well for their chances of snapping their 5-game losing streak.

Week 13 Preview

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the final time this season, the Raiders will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, this time, on the road. The last time these two played one another was in Week 2, where both of them were fresh off a season opener victory, and hopes were high for their seasons.

Now meeting much later in the season, the inverse has occurred, and both of these teams are coming off demoralizing losses. That spark and hope that this season could be different has long faded, and both of these franchises are nowhere near where they want to be down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miraculously, Geno Smith is still the starting quarterback for the Raiders, despite the meltdown he had against the Cleveland Browns . He took ten sacks and couldn't beat out a rookie Shedeur Sanders, and the cherry on top was his attitude after the game to the fans of the Raiders.

Smith threw 3 interceptions against the Chargers the last time they met, and I don't expect anything to change in Week 13. The hope is that he struggles so much that Pete Carroll is forced to put in another quarterback, but given how this season has gone, that seems unlikely at this point.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Despite how lopsided this matchup may seem heading into it, there is a path to the Raiders pulling off an upset win against their divisional foe. The Chargers' offensive line couldn't guard a piece of paper against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if the Raiders' defensive line can lock in, they will throw Justin Herbert off his game.

Similarly, they allowed almost 200 rushing yards against the Jaguars, which means the Raiders should be feeding Jeanty the ball now that Kelly isn't there to limit his touches.

