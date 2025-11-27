The Grim Realization the Raiders Must Come To

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, they thought they could recreate some of the magic he had with the Seattle Seahawks by reuniting him with his old head coach, Pete Carroll. What a bargain, they must've thought, a potential franchise-altering quarterback in exchange for a single third-round pick.

Mark Davis and the rest of the Raiders' higher-ups must've believed that they got away with highway robbery. After all, they hadn't had a franchise quarterback since Derek Carr, and Smith was a chance for them to claw back into contention in a loaded division. Never in a million years could they have guessed how skewed this decision would've ended up in Seattle's favor, as the Raiders face the unfortunate reality of having Smith be their starting quarterback.

Hasty Decisions

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Funnily enough, the Raiders' current predicament reminds me a lot of the situation their divisional rival, the Denver Broncos, were in a couple of seasons ago. They got a quarterback from the Seahawks with the hopes that they would bring their team back to life, just for it to blow up in their faces.

However, the difference between Russell Wilson and Smith is staggering. At the very least, Wilson kept the Broncos around .500 and led them to some wins. Smith is 12 - 17 as a starter in the NFL dating back to 2024, with only two of those being in the Silver and Black. He's reverted back to the days when he was a perennial backup after not panning out for the New York Jets, and it's time the Raiders ask themselves an extremely hard question.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Is Smith the worst starting quarterback in the NFL at the moment? He just lost to Shedeur Sanders , who could've held that title given his putrid debut against the Baltimore Ravens. How about other young players, like Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, and JJ McCarthy?

Shough has done all he can given the roster he's inherited, and Ward is showing flashes every week, and just had his best game against the Seahawks. The only player that can even hold a candle to how much Smith has stunk it up is McCarthy, given how loaded his situation is and the expectations the Minnesota Vikings had going into the season.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, it isn't like Smith doesn't have weapons either. He has Brock Bowers as a receiving weapon and a rookie Ashton Jeanty with the least amount of tread on his tires in his rookie season. There aren't many quarterbacks who are playing on the same level as Smith, and not in a good way.

