The Las Vegas Raiders return home at Allegiant Stadium for their two final games of the 2025 NFL season.

It has been a hard and disappointing season to say the least for the Silver and Black. It has not gone the way anyone around this team wanted or envisioned.

Now the Raiders are looking to end their long losing streak before the end of the season. The Raiders have not won a game since Week 6. That was a long time ago for these players and coaches. They want to change that.

In Week 17, they will play host to the New York Giants who are also one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. The way the Raiders played last week shows that this team is still fighting to win and has not quit on the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on Draft Pick Talk

Crosby, is having none of that. He does not want to hear about the talk about what pick the Raiders will have in the next draft. He is here to win, and that is what he will try to do against the Giants.

"I do not give a .... about the pick. To be honest, I do not play for that," said Raiders defensive end and face of the franchise Maxx Crosby. " "That is not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. And that is what I focus on every day and being a great leader and being an influence and being, you know, that guy on a consistent basis for my team."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Raiders have a similar performance in Week 17, they would have a great chance of ending their losing streak. Both teams come into Week 17 with a 2-13 record, and something will have to give in this game. That is where it gets interesting.

A lot of different people will have eyes on this game, but not for the reason you may be thinking. Some are calling this game the battle for the first overall pick because the loser of this game will have the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft heading into the final week of the season. For Raider Nation, they do not want to see the Raiders win the last two games because they want to get the No. 1 overall pick and use it on a quarterback.

