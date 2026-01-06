Why Raiders Should Cast a Broad Net in HC Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again in the market for a head coach after firing Pete Carroll on Monday. This will mark the third consecutive offseason the Raiders enter the offseason searching for a new head coach. It confirms where the Raiders currently stand following their 3-14 campaign.

Where the Raiders Go Next

The Raiders will have no shortage of coaches to interview. With essentially a blank slate for this Raiders' regime, all options should be on the table, including Kevin Stefanski, who the Cleveland Browns recently fired. He won Coach of the Year two consecutive seasons while with the Browns.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek shared his thoughts on the upcoming decision on Monday, shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll. Spytek undoubtedly has already put plenty of thought into Las Vegas' vacant head coach position.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded,” Spytek said.

“The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

As the Raiders' search begins, Spytek noted that whoever they hire as their new head coach will likely be able to choose their coaching staff. This is key information for any potential hire the Raiders may make this offseason.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day." Spytek said.

