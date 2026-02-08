Maxx Crosby Is Focusing on One Thing During Raiders Offseason

The face of the franchise for the Las Vegas Raiders is Maxx Crosby. Crosby is the star pass rusher for the Silver and Black, and he has made his mark on this organization from day one. Crosby is a fan favorite as he has been with this organization since they drafted him in 2019.

The loyalty runs deep from this fanbase, and Crosby has been the same way. Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League as he improves his craft each season.

When you have a star player like Crosby on a struggling team like the Raiders, there are always going to be rumors about a potential trade and the star player being upset in the situation. For Crosby, that has not been the case from his side.

Crosby has made it clear that he wants to remain a Raider, and he wants to be a Raider for life. On top of that, we want to win with this franchise, and his loyalty to them remains as they are looking to get things on the right track.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On the media side of things, all this past week, it has been about Crosby wanting out of Las Vegas. That is simply not true at all . Crosby , just like in the past, had to clear the air about those rumors. This time, he did it in a different way. A way that you did not see him do it before, and it is because he learned from his past mistakes.

Maxx Crosby learns from past mistakes

"It is news to me. And this is the thing, in the past I have talked about my situation and that I want this coach, and I want this, and I want these players to be with me," said Maxx Crosby on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich. "I realized like, there is only so much I can handle and take care of. In my position, I am trying to be the best in the world at what I do. And that is the best leader, best defensive end in the National Football League."

"My job is not to be the general manager who hires the coach. And I have learned my lessons in the past, trying to be too vocal. That is not my job. Nowadays, and especially the last year and a half, I have been very quiet. I did not sit there and say We need to hire this guy, we need to do this. I put trust into the people who make those decisions."

