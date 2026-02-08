Tom Brady's Dad Clarifies Who Former Patriots QB Is Rooting for in Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady rubbed many the wrong way when he said he doesn’t “have a dog in the fight” in the upcoming Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl.

Despite spending the majority of his career as a Patriot, including winning six Super Bowls for the franchise and receiving a statue outside the team’s stadium, Brady wouldn’t say he’s rooting for his longtime former team.

After receiving significant backlash, Brady posted several pictures of his Super Bowl victories with New England and wrote “Patriots LFG.” He also posted during the week in support of Patriots owner Robert Kraft writing, “You know I got your back RKK. Get that seventh ring so we can match.”

While Brady’s comments have left many dissatisfied, his dad, Tom Brady Sr., clarified that his son is indeed rooting for Kraft and the Patriots on Sunday.

“He wants Robert to win this thing and get his seventh Super Bowl,” Brady Sr. said to the Boston Globe.

“We just kind of enjoy the Super Bowl now and root for the Patriots. Let’s hope they get another dynasty rolling,” Brady Sr. added. “That would be very good. I would kind of like to see all these other teams and fans squirm when they think about another 10, 15, or 20 years of Patriot domination.”

Brady Sr. also acknowledged that his son leaned more toward neutrality due to his roles as a Fox broadcaster and Raiders minority owner.

“You are what you are, and he said, ‘I’m a Patriot for life,’ said Brady Sr. to the Boston Globe. “But he can’t be driving down the street honking his horn.”

“He’s got several different roles, and he’s got to maintain some level of impartiality,” Brady Sr. said. “The Patriots have treated him well. … But he can’t be going into production meetings next year and having people say, ‘Oh, you’re just a Patriot homer.’ That doesn’t serve him and doesn’t serve Fox very well.”

Between Brady’s other roles and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak set to become the Raiders’ next head coach after the Super Bowl, Brady certainly has conflicting interests in the big game this year. Ultimately though, his father says he’s rooting for the Patriots this weekend, and particularly for Kraft as he looks to add another Lombardi trophy to the franchise’s collection.

