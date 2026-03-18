Maxx Crosby Speaks Out About Failed Ravens Trade, Return to Raiders
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It was the blockbuster trade of the offseason and maybe of the decade, until it was not. Maxx Crosby was supposed to be a Baltimore Raven starting next season.
Those plans did not go through because of the Ravens' backing out of the trade because they did not like what they saw from Crosby's physical. It left the NFL world in shock because this was supposed to be a trade that took the Ravens a step closer to being true contenders in the AFC next season.
Instead, the Ravens backed out of the trade, and that sent Crosby back to Las Vegas and with the Silver and Black. Many have their opinions on whether what the Ravens did was bad or just business.
With the rules that are in place, the Ravens did not break them. But many see it as something you do when you make a trade for the best defensive player in the NFL, like this. It impacts so many people, and now who knows how much effect it is going to end up having.
Crosby on how the Ravens went about backing out of trade
Now that a week has gone by and things have settled, Crosby spoke out on the situation, what actually went down, and how it happened. Crosby had already come out and given a message when he was initially traded to the Ravens, but that was even before Crosby knew that the Ravens were going to back out of the trade.
Crosby knows how it went down, and he is now just ready to move and look ahead to what is to come for him with the Silver and Black.
"Everyone has their own conspiracy theory. No one will even admit that either side, what the real truth is or whatever," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"Ultimately, it does not even matter. I am where I am supposed to be. I know that. I went there, did my thing, and got my MRIs ... I did not see the head coach until the end of the day. I did not get to see the general manager at all. I thought I was going to see him when I got there. I did not see him for five hours."
"I call CJ back, and he says they are backing out. It was crazy because one of the Ravens guys called me and said we are trying to get this done. I was frozen like what the f***."
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.