Maxx Crosby Speaks Out About Failed Ravens Trade, Return to Raiders

It was the blockbuster trade of the offseason and maybe of the decade, until it was not. Maxx Crosby was supposed to be a Baltimore Raven starting next season.

Those plans did not go through because of the Ravens' backing out of the trade because they did not like what they saw from Crosby's physical. It left the NFL world in shock because this was supposed to be a trade that took the Ravens a step closer to being true contenders in the AFC next season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Instead, the Ravens backed out of the trade, and that sent Crosby back to Las Vegas and with the Silver and Black. Many have their opinions on whether what the Ravens did was bad or just business.

With the rules that are in place, the Ravens did not break them. But many see it as something you do when you make a trade for the best defensive player in the NFL, like this. It impacts so many people, and now who knows how much effect it is going to end up having.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby on how the Ravens went about backing out of trade

Now that a week has gone by and things have settled, Crosby spoke out on the situation, what actually went down, and how it happened. Crosby had already come out and given a message when he was initially traded to the Ravens, but that was even before Crosby knew that the Ravens were going to back out of the trade.

Crosby knows how it went down, and he is now just ready to move and look ahead to what is to come for him with the Silver and Black.

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Everyone has their own conspiracy theory. No one will even admit that either side, what the real truth is or whatever," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"Ultimately, it does not even matter. I am where I am supposed to be. I know that. I went there, did my thing, and got my MRIs ... I did not see the head coach until the end of the day. I did not get to see the general manager at all. I thought I was going to see him when I got there. I did not see him for five hours."

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

"I call CJ back, and he says they are backing out. It was crazy because one of the Ravens guys called me and said we are trying to get this done. I was frozen like what the f***."