Maxx Crosby Comments on Raiders Defense Post Draft

Outside of Maxx Crosby over the last few years, the Raiders' defense has been struggling. It has not gotten right, and it has been an issue. Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League, but he cannot stop opposing offenses in every game.

You see teams double and even triple-team Crosby on most plays. It is rare to see him in a one-on-one situation. When teams game plan for the Raiders' defense, it is all about stopping Crosby. That is the player who cannot beat them.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

They have tried to find the answer on the defense line to help Crosby. No answer has worked for them, and the defense overall. The defense wants and needs to take advantage of the double teams Crosby draws, given all the attention. It was a clear plan this offseason for general manager John Spytek to address those issues all over the defense. This team had many positions to fill, and they have addressed this well.

It all started with free agents. The defense is going to improve because they got a few top linebackers who wanted to come play for new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. They also got options on the defensive line to help Crosby get after the opposing quarterback next season. That was huge for this team. Then came the 2026 NFL Draft. Many were interested in what the Raiders would do after their first overall pick, and they made a clear statement.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Crosby on Raiders New Defensive Additions

The Silver and Black were heavy on defense in the 2026 NFL Draft. That got people talking about this team having the right people in place to get things going in the right direction for next season and beyond. It was strong for this defense.

They added good talent at safety, cornerback, defensive end, and defensive tackle. That was a strong sign that they want to improve this defense. It helps any offense to have a good defense in this league.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

"I think depth has been something we seem to be focusing on. When you have turnover as we have, you struggle to have depth," said Maxx Crosby on "The Rush" podcast. "New coaches come in, and they want their certain guys ... We have not had the same green dot guy for more than two years that I have been here. That is important ... You got to have consistency."