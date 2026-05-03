Mendoza's First Steps With Raiders Kickstarts New Era

The Las Vegas Raiders hope a productive haul of players in free agency and, most recently, the NFL Draft will help them move on from a challenging past few seasons. The 2026 regular season gives the Raiders a chance to officially move on, but the process is already well underway.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza, Rookies, Start the Process

The Raiders made no shortage of changes this offseason. Now that the NFL Draft is finished, Las Vegas has already begun laying the foundation of what it will be under head coach Klint Kubiak. There are many more steps along the way, and the Raiders have a long way to go.

However, the start of offseason workout programs is the mark of a new season. Las Vegas has made enough quality moves to warrant cautious optimism. The most significant long-term move was the addition of Kubiak and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza .

Where Mendoza Stands

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office made their plans for Mendoza known even before he was drafted first overall. The Raiders added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to help them and Mendoza transition into life under Kubiak and an entirely new coaching staff and roster.

Mendoza has no pressure to develop at any particular pace during his rookie season. At the moment, there is no set timetable for when Mendoza will play meaningful minutes for the Raiders this upcoming season. Yet, it is no secret that Mendoza's time will inevitably come.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The hopes and expectations surrounding the Raiders, both short- and long-term, tie into Mendoza's addition to the roster. The Raiders' lack of talent and cohesion at the quarterback position has cost them dearly. Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks in the past three seasons.

Mendoza has spearheaded the Raiders' 2026 rookie class, and he is expected to spearhead the franchise's turnaround overall. Still, Mendoza and the Raiders must crawl before they walk, starting with the offseason work they put in. Mendoza gave insight into how things have been early on.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"It's been dialing it in, and it's been trying to become more fluid with the whole operation of things. It's going to be a step from college to the NFL. However, with the great coaching we have here and great other players, it makes it really easy on me. I've already seen a huge development in the whole offense day one to day two,” Mendoza said after the team’s rookie mincamp.

“So, to have so many great players around, and coaches, getting the NFL lingo, going in the huddle, saying it and rather than just trying to kind of re-say and memorize a couple words that Coach [Andrew] Janocko says in your earpiece to Coach [Klint] Kubiak, really try to step out of the huddle, imprint the call, understand it, and then go in the huddle with conviction, be able to look the guys in the eyes and so then we can go out and execute."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Rookie minicamp is only a small idea of what is to come for Las Vegas' rookies and their team as a whole. The Raiders added 10 players who could all push for roster spots this upcoming season and beyond, but Mendoza's development is undoubtedly the most critical for everyone involved.

The Raiders' front office has a plan in place for every detail, from the smallest to the greatest. Their moves and their preparation are proof that they have thought things out to the finest detail. Still, football is about more than just finding the right coaches and players.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Execution is just as critical as finding the right players to execute the visions and ideals a coaching staff has in mind. It will take both rookies and veterans working as one this upcoming season to get the Kubiak and Mendoza era started off on the right foot.