Get To Know Every Raiders New Addition

The 2026 NFL Draft was an incredible success for the Las Vegas Raiders, who exited the event with multiple players who could make an immediate impact next season.

While quarterback Fernando Mendoza will garner the most attention this offseason during organized team activities, there will be plenty of incoming rookies to watch for over the next few months.

Las Vegas' New-Look Roster

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Coming off a horrendous 2025 season and possessing the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the Raiders were universally viewed as a rebuilding team. And while that still remains the case for some, Las Vegas' free agent signings, paired with the fact that it retained Maxx Crosby after the agreed-upon trade fell through due to the Baltimore Ravens backing out after an inevitable failed physical, the Raiders could challenge for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

In free agency, General Manager John Spytek orchestrated multiple deals, signing Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, Jalen Nailor, and Kirk Cousins. As for the incoming draft class, cornerback Jermod McCoy will be the top name to watch this offseason, as the projected first-round pick was not selected until the fourth round. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back's injury history and ambiguous availability for next season.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Additionally, defensive back Treydan Stukes, offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, and running back Mike Washington Jr. will also be featured among the intriguing rookies to keep an eye on. In terms of undrafted free agents, wide receiver Corey Rucker and defensive tackle Gary Smith III are two players who could make a push to make the final 53-man roster.

Despite accumulating 10 draft picks, the Raiders went out and signed 17 undrafted prospects shortly after the conclusion of the draft. Las Vegas' roster is suddenly one of the most underrated in the league, and if the young players can develop while the veterans hold down the fort early in the season, this team could be dangerous in 2026. With Klint Kubiak taking over as head coach, the Raiders could look like a completely different team compared to 2025.

How To Follow Las Vegas Newcomers

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below is an extensive list of X and Instagram accounts affiliated with each newcomer on the roster (when applicable). In the new age of social media, it's as easy as ever to keep up with your favorite players. Here are the players the Raiders have added through the draft and signed as undrafted free agents.

Name X/Twitter Handle Instagram Fernando Mendoza @fernandomendoza @fernandomendoza Treydan Stukes @treydannn @treydannn Keyron Crawford @KeyronCrawford3 @iam._keyron Trey Zuhn III @TreyZuhn @treyzuhn Jermod McCoy @jermodmccoy @jermodmccoy Mike Washington Jr. N/A @myke.wash Dalton Johnson N/A @dalton.johnsonn Hezekiah Masses N/A @1lilzeek Malik Benson @Leek_leek5 @malik_benson5 Brandon Cleveland N/A @bcleveland1 Jacob Clark N/A @jacobclark_12 Tyler Duzansky @DuzanskyTyler @tyler.duzansky Roman Hemby @r-h3mby @r-h3mby Isaiah Jatta @isiahjatta @jwoothie Devin Lafeyette N/A @devin.lafeyette_ Matt Lauter N/A @matthew.lauter Kansei Matsuzawa @kan08sei @kan08sei Caleb Offord @CalebOfford @ceo.co Justin Pickett @justinpickett55 @justinpickett_ Chase Roberts @chase_roberts11 @chase.roberts27 Corey Rucker @coreyrckr @coreyrucker Cian Slone @CianSlone @cian.slone Gary Smith III @whynotgs3 @Whynotgs3 Xavian Sorey Jr. @Sorey_Jr @_slide.sorey Chris Thomas @Christhomas11_ @chris20thomas E.J. Williams Jr. @_ejda1 @ejwilliams6 Tanner Wall @YsTanMan11 @tanner_wa11