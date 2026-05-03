Get To Know Every Raiders New Addition
In this story:
The 2026 NFL Draft was an incredible success for the Las Vegas Raiders, who exited the event with multiple players who could make an immediate impact next season.
While quarterback Fernando Mendoza will garner the most attention this offseason during organized team activities, there will be plenty of incoming rookies to watch for over the next few months.
Las Vegas' New-Look Roster
Coming off a horrendous 2025 season and possessing the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the Raiders were universally viewed as a rebuilding team. And while that still remains the case for some, Las Vegas' free agent signings, paired with the fact that it retained Maxx Crosby after the agreed-upon trade fell through due to the Baltimore Ravens backing out after an inevitable failed physical, the Raiders could challenge for a playoff spot this upcoming season.
In free agency, General Manager John Spytek orchestrated multiple deals, signing Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, Jalen Nailor, and Kirk Cousins. As for the incoming draft class, cornerback Jermod McCoy will be the top name to watch this offseason, as the projected first-round pick was not selected until the fourth round. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back's injury history and ambiguous availability for next season.
Additionally, defensive back Treydan Stukes, offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, and running back Mike Washington Jr. will also be featured among the intriguing rookies to keep an eye on. In terms of undrafted free agents, wide receiver Corey Rucker and defensive tackle Gary Smith III are two players who could make a push to make the final 53-man roster.
Despite accumulating 10 draft picks, the Raiders went out and signed 17 undrafted prospects shortly after the conclusion of the draft. Las Vegas' roster is suddenly one of the most underrated in the league, and if the young players can develop while the veterans hold down the fort early in the season, this team could be dangerous in 2026. With Klint Kubiak taking over as head coach, the Raiders could look like a completely different team compared to 2025.
How To Follow Las Vegas Newcomers
Below is an extensive list of X and Instagram accounts affiliated with each newcomer on the roster (when applicable). In the new age of social media, it's as easy as ever to keep up with your favorite players. Here are the players the Raiders have added through the draft and signed as undrafted free agents.
Name
X/Twitter Handle
Fernando Mendoza
@fernandomendoza
@fernandomendoza
Treydan Stukes
@treydannn
@treydannn
Keyron Crawford
@KeyronCrawford3
@iam._keyron
Trey Zuhn III
@TreyZuhn
@treyzuhn
Jermod McCoy
@jermodmccoy
@jermodmccoy
Mike Washington Jr.
N/A
@myke.wash
Dalton Johnson
N/A
@dalton.johnsonn
Hezekiah Masses
N/A
@1lilzeek
Malik Benson
@Leek_leek5
@malik_benson5
Brandon Cleveland
N/A
@bcleveland1
Jacob Clark
N/A
@jacobclark_12
Tyler Duzansky
@DuzanskyTyler
@tyler.duzansky
Roman Hemby
@r-h3mby
@r-h3mby
Isaiah Jatta
@isiahjatta
@jwoothie
Devin Lafeyette
N/A
@devin.lafeyette_
Matt Lauter
N/A
@matthew.lauter
Kansei Matsuzawa
@kan08sei
@kan08sei
Caleb Offord
@CalebOfford
@ceo.co
Justin Pickett
@justinpickett55
@justinpickett_
Chase Roberts
@chase_roberts11
@chase.roberts27
Corey Rucker
@coreyrckr
@coreyrucker
Cian Slone
@CianSlone
@cian.slone
Gary Smith III
@whynotgs3
@Whynotgs3
Xavian Sorey Jr.
@Sorey_Jr
@_slide.sorey
Chris Thomas
@Christhomas11_
@chris20thomas
E.J. Williams Jr.
@_ejda1
@ejwilliams6
Tanner Wall
@YsTanMan11
@tanner_wa11
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.