Why Experts Have Mendoza Marked as the Draft's Top Pick

There is reason for the Las Vegas Raiders to be cautiously optimistic about their future. Hiring Klint Kubiak, one of the top available coaches available during this offseason's coaching cycle is one reason. The NFL Draft is another.

Raiders' No. 1 Pick

The Raiders hold the top pick in the draft and will address their top issue with it. In many drafts, there are questions that remain surrounding what the team with the top pick will do. That is not the case for the Raiders, who appear to be set.

Below are some of the reasons draft experts believe Las Vegas is all but sure to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. The Raiders have no shortage of needs, but quarterback is undoubtedly the most pressing. Mendoza should fix that issue.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus

"Las Vegas resets at the quarterback position by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza capped off his incredible Heisman-winning campaign with national championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes. He finished the 2025 college season with a 90.7 passing grade that ties him for second among qualified FBS quarterbacks," Dalton Wasserman said.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN

"I won't waste a lot of time here: Mendoza to the Raiders seems pretty obvious at this point. Th Geno Smith trade didn't solve the post-Derek Carr quarterback problem in Las Vegas, and new coach Klint Kubiak will want a signal-caller to build his offense around. Mendoza is the No. 1 prospect o my board and far and away the best QB in the class. He is competitive and precise with his ball location," Mel Kiper said.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yahoo Sports

"This pick feels like an intriguing pairing with new head coach Klint Kubiak. Mendoza is a clean operator whose sheer professionalism could lift the floor up for a franchise that’s been in the doldrums for oh so long. Mendoza is accurate, has good size, moves well in the pocket, and constantly finds the right answer from the pocket (he’s already a standout in situations like third down, the red zone and two-minute drives). He’s not an overwhelming athlete, but can create and scramble for yards when things go astray," Nate Tice said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Why the Final Verdict is Mendoza

Las Vegas' decision seems pretty easy on the surface. They need a quarterback; there is a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback for them to select with the No. 1 pick. Mendoza is the best player available and fits a need that has plagued Las Vegas for years. He will make the losing Las Vegas has endured worth it.

Mendoza, in addition with many other roster additions at positions of need should help set the Raiders forward after years of being league cellar-dwellers. Mendoza will be one of the main pieces of the turnaround Las Vegas' front office hopes will happen sooner rather than later.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

