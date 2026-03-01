Where Fernando Mendoza Ranks Among Last Five QB Draft Classes

Right now, all the talk about the National Football League is on all the prospects that will be drafted soon in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the NFL Scouting Combine going on, that is where everyone in the NFL world has their eyes on.

We are seeing some of the best college football players go out and show what they've got and see if they can improve their draft stock over the combine. NFL teams are also conducting interviews to get to know the prospects better and see if they are a fit.

One prospect that many are talking about is the top prospect of the NFL Draft in Indiana, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It is no secret that Mendoza is going to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Now the talk has become about whether Mendoza is worthy of being picked first. Mendoza is coming off one of the best quarterback seasons we have had in College Football history. Mendoza led his team to its first College Football National Championship in school history and won the Heisman Trophy.

People around the NFL have been talking about where Mendoza would be on the prospect list if he were in another draft class, where there was quarterback talent in the first round. Would he still be considered a first-round pick? Will he still be talked about as he is right now? All that is the talk, but the quick answer is yes. You do not have the type of season that Mendoza had on accident. He checks all the boxes and would still be seen as a top prospect no more what draft class he is part of.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Miller of ESPN gave Mendoza a ranking among the last five quarterback draft classes. Ranging from the 2021 NFL Draft to the 2025 NFL Draft class. Here is where he has Mendoza ranked.

8. Fernando Mendoza (2026)

"The top quarterback in the current draft class, Mendoza hasn't received the hype of former No. 1 overall picks but is deserving of all the love as he enters his predraft cycle. Mendoza is a clean, crisp passer who excels with pinpoint accuracy, on-time decision-making and enough mobility to threaten defenses. "He'll bore you to death and then beat you by 40 points," said an AFC East scout.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Mendoza broke out in 2025, throwing for 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and just six interceptions on his way to the Heisman and a national title. If that sounds a lot like what Joe Burrow did for LSU in his final season before being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, it's for good reason. Like Burrow, Mendoza is at his best in the pocket and seems to level up once defenses rough him up."

