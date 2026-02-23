Projecting What the Raiders' First Three Rounds May Look Like

The NFL offseason is in full swing, as the next biggest thing any football fan is looking forward to is the NFL draft. The combine is happening soon as well, where teams will be able to get a better idea of what these upcoming players have to offer.

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick, but they also have a total of ten picks at their disposal in the upcoming draft. That's a lot of chances for Klint Kubiak and John Spytek to bring in legitimate talent to their roster and build their team through the draft. What should their first three rounds look like to maximize their success next season?

Three-Round Mock Draft

First Round

I don't think there should be any drama over who the first overall pick should be. Fernando Mendoza fills a pretty big need and gives them a quarterback to build with for the foreseeable future. He may not be the most hyped up quarterback prospect to be selected first overall, but I think he's more than capable of changing the Raiders franchise.

I think he'll immediately raise the floor of this team, with his accuracy and superb vision on the field. He'll be a rookie, so there's bound to be mistakes, but I think he'll surprise a lot of people with how much he can do with what's already on the Raiders roster.

I don't think he's going to improve their team so much so that they're going to make a playoff push, but I also think their offense will be exciting with two fresh bodies and minds at two of the most integral positions of the team. I'm looking forward to the chemistry Mendoza can create with Kubiak, but with his offensive weapons as well.

Ashton Jeanty and Mendoza are projected to spend the next three years together, and I thought Jeanty was underutilized as a receiving back in his rookie season. It'd be phenomenal if they could get on the same page, and the same thing applies to Brock Bowers . Both of them are looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons, and I think Mendoza will give them plenty of opportunities to do that.

Second Round

It is important for Mendoza to further his chemistry with the weapons already on the roster, but the Raiders also can't ignore their glaring need at wide receiver. They have two young, intriguing options for the future in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., but this current Raiders regime has no ties to them.

That's why I think they should go out in the second round and get a target Mendoza already has a ton of chemistry with and familiarity throwing to. Elijah Sarratt was one of Mendoza's favorite targets in the red zone with the Indiana Hoosiers, with him racking up 15 touchdowns in his final season with the team.

Sarratt won't be the fastest or most explosive receiver on the board, but what he does excel at is his route running and making tough catches. Mendoza had no problems throwing 50-50 balls his way because he had trust in his receiver to bring them in.

That trust will be vital if the Raiders were to draft these two in consecutive rounds. Sarratt will surely be available in the second-round, and he could easily be Mendoza's top target in the wide receiver room. He's tall and has strong hands; mix that with his pre-existing connection with Mendoza, and the Raiders have an easy first-read option for their rookie quarterback in his first season.

Third Round

Finally, I think it's only right that the Raiders continue to build up their offense by taking an offensive lineman. Jake Slaughter is a perfect candidate for them to draft, with him having upside to be a starter one day. He has good size at 6' 4" and 303 lbs, and started all 12 games for the Florida Gators as their center.

Center depth would be a good idea for the Raiders, because even if they decide to keep Jackson Powers-Johnson as their right guard, he'd be a valid backup for Jordan Meredith. Any offensive lineman would be a good selection here, but Slaughter has proven he's good in pass and run blocking.

