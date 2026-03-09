Raiders Execute Intelligent Trade On Eve Of Legal Tampering Period

The Las Vegas Raiders executed a shocking trade that steals a top defender before he was set to hit free agency.

On Sunday night, the Raiders traded for All-Pro defensive back Taron Johnson, ushing in a massive move for the Klint Kubiak era.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trade Details

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport provided the details.

"Trade: The #Raiders are trading for #Bills veteran CB Taron Johnson, sources say. It's a 6/7 pick swap," stated Rapoport. "Johnson was announced as a release, but not officially on the wire yet. Las Vegas pounces."



Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White and cornerback Taron Johnson argue with the officials about White’s holding call which came right after Johnson’s during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has two more years remaining on his deal.

Why This Was A Smart Move For the Raiders

Let's not mince words, the Raiders do not have the roster to win now, and while there is a possibility of a Patriots-like turnaround under Klint Kubiak, having that as an expectation would be foolish, especially after Maxx Crosby was traded to a conference contender.

The Raiders are expected to welcome Fernando Mendoza as their quarterback of the future this season and the front office needs to set up the foundation of his success. Bringing in veteran players who either player on the line of scrimmage or in/ near the box is always a brilliant move, as those players have tremendous influence on the unit, the game, and the ability to cause a sped-up maturation period for a young roster.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) moves past Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Johnson, an eight-year veteran who played a pivotal role in the Buffalo Bills' success, serves as a hybrid linebacker who can cover a variety of players. For a division with three legitimate passers who have three game-changing play callers, Johnson will provide the versatility and flexibility needed for Rob Leonard to provide a variety of looks, which can then be changed post-snap in order to confuse the quarterback, induce interceptions, and provide a significantly weakened pass rush extra time to get home.

Johnson is also able to communicate these instructions in the field of play, while serving as an on-field commander in both practice and on game day.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis walk on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson is also set to turn 30 this year so there still is a lot of time to take advantage, especially if the Raiders nail free agency and the draft.

Long story short, this is the type of player a team who is serious about competing brings in. Raiders GM John Spytek found value in a last-minute move that deprived the rest of the league from putting in offers for the talented defender.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Moves like this could finally be the thing that turns around the franchise, but we will have to wait and see if this is one in a series of smart moves or if this is a shining moment in what could be yet another disappointing season.