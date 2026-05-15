Most Important Raiders Revenge Games on 2026 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders now know who, what, when, and where they will play each of their 17 games this upcoming season after the 2026 regular season schedule was released on Thursday night.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) shakes hands with head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Revenge?

Las Vegas is out for revenge, but there are not many teams on their schedule with which they have any real history. The Raiders hardly ever face the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, or Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders also rarely face the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns, even though they faced both teams last season. There is only one team the Raiders should want revenge on during the 2026 season.

REVENGE

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since the Raiders do not have a real rivalry with any of the teams on their schedule, it is only natural to look within. As in, within the AFC West. The process of elimination removes the Kansas City Chiefs as a team that the Raiders are looking to avenge.

The Raiders have not been competitive against the Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers are the Chargers. However, Las Vegas has been historically inept within the division over the past three seasons, mercifully winning its first division game in two full seasons in Week 18 of 2025.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is only one team the Raiders should want actual revenge on during the 2026 season. Luckily for Las Vegas, they get to play that team twice. The Raiders have lost their last four games against the Broncos. Their past two road games against the Broncos have been especially brutal.

In Week 5 of the 2024 season, the 2-2 Raiders traveled to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. Las Vegas jumped out to a 10-3 lead. The Raiders had the ball five yards away from the endzone. On first and goal from the Broncos' five-yard line, Gardner Minshew threw a pick-six, tying the game at 10.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) rolls out against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After tying the game at 10, the Broncos went on a 24-0 run. The Raiders not only failed to recover from that single play, but it also set a downhill spiral in motion not just for that game but for the season as a whole, while propelling Bo Nix and the Broncos to new heights.

Nix struggled up until that point, but became a solid quarterback from that moment on. The Raiders went on to lose their next nine games. The Broncos won seven of their next 12, earning a playoff berth many did not expect heading into the season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In Week 12 of the 2025 season, the 2-8 Raiders traveled to Denver to face the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos were near the top of the division and the conference at the time, while the Raiders were at the opposite end.

The Broncos were averaging over 30 points per game at that point in the season, one of the league's highest-scoring offenses. Las Vegas held them to 10 points and still lost after a late missed field goal by Daniel Carlson. Las Vegas lost by three. The Broncos went to the AFC Championship.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) misses a field goal as Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) and wide receiver A.T. Perry (87) defend in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For the Raiders to rank near the bottom of the league and still take one of the four teams to the wire in the conference championships must stick in the remaining Raiders' minds. The Broncos are the team Las Vegas should want revenge against going into the 2026 season.

Not only are the Broncos a divisional opponent, with decades of history between the two teams, but Las Vegas has also lost multiple winnable games against them over the past five seasons or so. Some of the Raiders' past few matchups against the Broncos came down to the wire.