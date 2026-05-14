Ranking Every Game on the Raiders' Schedule from Easiest to Hardest

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon find out their schedule. Below, we have ranked their opponents from easiest to hardest.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Jets

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception over the reach of New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The New York Jets may be the worst team in the league heading into the 2026 season. After signing Geno Smith and reportedly being interested in signing Russell Wilson at one point this offseason, it is unclear if the Jets are actually trying to win games this season.

This is by far the easiest game on the Raiders' schedule this season.

Tennessee Titans

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The new-look Raiders are better than the Titans.

New Orleans Saints

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a touchdown pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints are up-and-coming, but this should be a win for the Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) runs by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Andre Carter II (99) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will face a Cardinals team with nearly as many new facets as they have. Still, this will be one of the easier games on the schedule.

Miami Dolphins

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) embrace after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the Raiders lost to the Browns at home last season, and the Browns' solid defense, this is a challenging game for Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Facing the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes should make life much, much easier for the Raiders this season against the Chiefs. Otherwise, this would be one of their toughest games of the season. No Mahomes gives the Raiders a chance.

Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders and Chargers usually make for good, competitive games. The same will be the case this season. Los Angeles is a team in the division that a competent Raiders coaching staff and team can surpass.

New England Patriots

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Raiders can beat the Patriots, especially if the weather isn't a factor. When in the season the Raiders are scheduled to face the Patriots will be a significant determining factor in the game's outcome.

Denver Broncos

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders gave the Broncos a run for their money on Thursday Night Football in Denver last season. The Broncos are the better team, but with it being a divisional game and Las Vegas' familiarity with them, the Raiders have a chance to at least split the season series.

Still, the Broncos (and the rest of the AFC West) have given the Raiders trouble over the past few seasons.

San Francisco 49ers

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is where things go from manageable to flat-out difficult for the Raiders. All the other teams listed above are games they should at least be competitive in, if not win. However, once Las Vegas gets past those teams, it faces a gauntlet of opponents featuring some of the league's best.

The 49ers will likely be a team that ranks near the top half of the league. The Raiders will likely not be. This will be a challenging game for the Raiders, but far from their most challenging this season.

Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by the Raiders | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

A road matchup with Buffalo is simply not a good one for the Raiders. It was three seasons ago, and completely different teams, but the last time the Raiders traveled to Buffalo, it was a blowout. The Raiders are not the only team to get blown out in Buffalo, but this is simply a bad game.

If the Raiders travel to Buffalo early in the season, they will face a motivated Bills team that is already better. If Las Vegas travels to Buffalo late in the season, the game could be affected by snow. Either way, this is a difficult matchup for the Raiders.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Las Vegas did not also face the Rams and Seattle Seahawks, the Bills would be their most difficult game of the season.

Los Angeles Rams

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) knocks the ball away intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

The Rams will once again be playoff contenders this upcoming season. The Raiders will not. The Los Angeles team is one of the best in the league, while the Raiders are in the infancy of a rebuild. This is simply a bad matchup for the Raiders , as both teams are at different points.

Seattle Seahawks

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright (31) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks may have lost several coaches and players, including Klint Kubiak. However, they are still the defending Super Bowl champions. They are still a much better team than the Raiders on paper. Although anything can happen on any given Sunday, this is their hardest game so far.

Luckily for the Raiders, this game is at home. Unfortunately, unless an unforeseen event, such as an injury, befalls Seattle, the Raiders' chances of winning this game are low. This is unquestionably their hardest game of the season. The earlier the game is scheduled, the harder it will be for Las Vegas.