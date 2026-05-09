How One Raiders' Rivalry Sparked Kubiak's Passion for Las Vegas

The AFC West is one of the best divisions in the National Football League. When it comes to the rivals in this division, they are all great across the board. They go back many and many years. If there are games you do not want to lose, they are the ones against your rivals.

Even fans of other teams watch AFC West division games because when those teams get together, they know it is going to be a good one to watch, and they are going to go at it like it is the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Las Vegas Raiders know that the other three teams never want to lose to them. For the Raiders, it is all about beating the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those are the games that could make the difference for any player, coach, or front-office personnel. Those are the ones you have to get. It is more than a rival; it is a game that means more than the others on the schedule.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak Ready To Win AFC West

Head coach Klint Kubiak is new to the Raiders, but he knows about the AFC West. He saw it play out when his father was the head coach in this division. Kubiak knows those are the biggest games for this organization, especially for Raider Nation.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One Rivalry Got Kubiak Into Raiders

They want to beat their rivals, too. Kubiak is coming from a division that has great rivals as well, that being the NFC West. Kubiak is ready for everything that is going to come with playing in one of the best divisions in this league.

"Growing up, I loved every time that Denver played the Raiders," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the " Raiders Podcast Network ." "It was a dog fight. It is Raiders week, you are driving to school in the morning, and you hear the DJs getting the fans fired up. Just from a young age, when you are playing the Silver and Black, it is going to be a long day ... I am so proud of being here and being a part of that."

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

The division is important to Kubiak because it is one way that guarantees a team makes the playoffs. The winner of each division gets at least one home playoff game. That is one thing the Raiders have not had in a long time. They will not be favorites to win the AFC West, but they are ready to prove everyone wrong.