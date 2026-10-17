Mule on the Loose: Raiders’ Surprise Star Making Noise in Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Autumn Wind is a pirate; we all know that sacred anthem of the Las Vegas Raiders. But did you know it is also a mule?

A mule is loose in Southeastern Nevada, wearing a silver-and-black jersey, sporting the biggest smile you’ve ever seen, and playing some consistently terrific football. If you are wondering, his name is Delmar “DJ” Glaze.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

Glaze is the pride of Charlotte, NC, and played college football for the Maryland Terrapins.

I knew of him because he played in the best conference in college football, the Big Ten, but he burst onto the scene in 2024.

How the Mule Got to Vegas

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

Heading into the Senior Bowl in early February, Glaze had emerged from a horrific start to become what many thought was the best OT there.

The poor start had nothing to do with attitude; in fact, his attitude saved him. With all due respect to Maryland, Glaze arrived with all of the physical skills that God can give a prospect, all the things he can control, such as work ethic and attitude, but what he lacked was good offensive line coaching.

After watching him fail on day one, coaches instantly took a liking to him, and as quality NFL coaching took over, Glaze took off.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders saw what he did, and they nabbed him with the 77th overall pick (3rd round) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Then GM Tom Telesco and his staff loved what he did, and the coaches raved about what Glaze offered.

The Rookie Campaign

Glaze burst onto the Las Vegas Raiders scene by stepping into a critical role almost immediately during his rookie campaign after then-RT Thayer Munford got injured. During his rookie year, he played in all 17 games, making an astounding 14 consecutive starts at right tackle and establishing himself as a reliable, steady force on the Raiders' offensive line. He had the best season of all the offensive linemen and showed a love for the game, learning and improving throughout the season.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

Anyone who knew football at the time could tell he was a long-term answer for a team with a ton of questions.

The Mule Is Born

During that 2024 season, I was in the Raiders locker room, and as usual, I was near the linemen, where I tend to be.

Next to Glaze’s locker was Raiders RB Zamir White. White and I share a love of horses, own horses, and enjoy riding them. Our conversations often focused on the four-legged animals that are an important part of our lives.

I was talking to Glaze about another terrific performance and was complimenting him on his footwork. Considering where he came from on day one of the NFL Senior Bowl, making it to that day was beyond impressive.

The sure-footed youngster once engaged with a defender, his feet more likely set in concrete than turf, and he didn’t move.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris.com

One defensive coach who played against Glaze that rookie year, and with whom my wife and I remain close to today, told me after his team played Glaze, “That is not a very good team, but that is a very good rook (Rookie) at RT. You weren’t lying about him. Once he has you in his hands, you aren’t going nowhere.”

As I shared this with Glaze, White, who knew my preference for riding mammoth jack mules and draft horses because of their sure-footedness in the snow, said, “He’s like a mule.”

For those of you who aren't as savvy about the equestrian world as White and I, let me explain.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

A mule is the offspring of a horse and a donkey. The mule inherits the best traits from both parents, combining a donkey's narrow, upright hooves with a horse's strength. Those incredible hooves are steeper and tougher, thus giving them better traction on rocky or steep terrain and, more specifically, the snow of Michigan, where I am from.

In addition, mules process differently than horses, so they tend to place their feet carefully rather than panic and bolt when they encounter dangerous paths.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

A perfect description of the way Glaze plays, thus the perfect nickname.

White and I explained that to him, and it was born: Delmar “DJ” Glaze, The Mule.

What Happened in 2025

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

Last season was a disaster for the entire franchise, making 2025 a collapse. Glaze, like the rest of the team, struggled as power struggles far above his pay grade crippled a franchise with multiple visions and plans.

But once the decision was made to make changes, things began to look up.

Hiring Klint Kubiak was a gift for Glaze.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Don’t be fooled by his size; the mammoth human being who plays football like a wild beast is deeply rooted in his faith and loves his family.

Glaze isn’t a young man who worships the game or thinks his status as an NFL football player makes him better than anyone else.

He is humble, devoted to his personal relationship with Jesus Christ, adores his family, and is grateful to be a Raider and play the game he loves.

Once Kubiak hired the league's best OL coach, Rick Dennison, it was the Mule’s turn.

2026 Success

Kubiak, like the Mule, shares his faith conviction as the center of his being, followed by football. Both men love the game, but Kubiak and Glaze both understand that while football is something they love and enjoy, it is not who they are.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak instantly connected with Glaze, and with the arrival of Dennison, who doesn’t tolerate anything but maximum effort, the Mule stampeded.

With each offseason practice, with each film study, Glaze continued to advance.

Prompting one defensive lineman to tell me after mandatory mini-camp, “If you need DJ, look for Rico (Dennison) he is like his pied piper. That is a good thing, he is going to tear it up. We aren’t even wearing pads, and you can tell he is back like his rookie year.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UL159OzF8o&t=587s | Darrell Craig Harris

In 2026, he has been the most consistent and best offensive lineman, not named Tyler Linderbaum, and the Mule is rolling.

His head coach, Klint Kubiak, who isn't one for hyperbole and likes to keep his comments about the team rather than individuals, broke from that mold when I asked about the emergence of the Mule Delmar “DJ” Glaze.

“You know, DJ, I think is one of our most consistent guys. He never misses practice, he's always getting better, and the game's really important to him. So, I think he's becoming a quiet leader that can even find his voice more because his teammates respect him, as does the coaching staff.”

High Praise From Superstars

Linderbaum, a generational talent, is not easily impressed. His work ethic is legendary, and respect from him is earned, not given. The Mule has earned it.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

Linderbaum told me this week in the locker room for this article, “I think it is a credit to him, coming into work each and every day working on things to get better. It helps when he is going against the best defensive lineman (Maxx Crosby) every single day. Certainly that makes him better as a player, and then when he goes out on Sundays against other opponents he’s seen the speed and he sees what it looks like. He can play at a high level.”

In His Own Words

I caught up with Glaze at his locker on Friday, and we talked about him playing the best football of his young career. “It is a credit to him (Klint Kubiak) for putting us into a position to succeed. Credit to our O-line coaches…all out there coaching their tails off to make sure we have the right technique and that we are in the right position. It is really a credit to the coaches for keeping us going and helping us get better.”

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

It didn’t take long, however, for the Mule to get back to what matters most to him, and Kubiak.

When I asked him about his relationship with Kubiak, he said, “He is really big on faith, faith-based; it matters, when your head coach has the right mindset, guys will go out there and die for him.”

He added, “When a guy like that comes in and is open with his faith, and gives other guys that opportunity to be open about theirs, it’s just been a perfect fit for us all.”

Reality

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

There is no doubt the Raiders are rebuilding, but one foundational player is Delmar “DJ” Glaze, the Mule. A terrific young player and a better man. A sure football Mule on the field and a well-rounded young man off it.

A mule with an eyepatch.

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