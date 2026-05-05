Multiple Position Groups Set To Excel Under Raiders' Rob Leonard
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason making sweeping changes on both sides of the ball. Their coaching staff, led by first-time head coach Klint Kubiak, will be tasked with maximizing a roster that has more talent on it than it has in years. On paper, the Raiders have taken a step forward.
Along with the many roster changes they made, their changes at head coach and their coordinator positions will be the most impactful. Las Vegas quickly promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator after Kubiak was hired. It was quietly one of their biggest moves of the offseason.
Leonard's rise, the Raiders' switch to a 3-4 defense, and the front office's renewed commitment to fixing their roster will give players at certain positions a greater chance to make a name for themselves. However, it goes beyond just the 2026 roster.
Just as they did this offseason, as the Raiders continue building their roster over future offseasons, they will want to make their team as alluring as possible to future free agents. Being able to prove to free agents that they can excel individually in Las Vegas is a huge selling point.
There are certain positions that the Raiders will continue to improve upon moving forward. Some positions on the roster have a chance to thrive more than others in Leonard's defense.
Versatile Linebackers
The Raiders' moves this offseason have signaled a move toward a certain type of player, especially on defense. A lack of overall talent has hurt the Raiders overall, but the lack of quality linebackers was quietly one of their most significant issues in 2025. They addressed those concerns this offseason.
Their move to a 3-4 defense and additions like linebacker Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean are clear signs that the Raiders want linebackers who are athletic and versatile enough to rush the passer and cover pass catchers. Versatile linebackers will be a pillar of Leonard's defense.
Twitchy Defensive Ends
One of Las Vegas' deepest position groups on the roster is its defensive end corps. It may be the deepest position group. Of all the position groups that have been addressed, the defensive ends have seen the most changes this offseason.
Las Vegas added a veteran defensive end in Kwity Paye and drafted a defensive end in Keyron Crawford. They then traded Tyree Wilson, who played some defensive end, and Charles Snowden, who played significant minutes at the position for Las Vegas over the past two seasons.
Moving on from Snowden and Wilson, while adding Paye and Crawford, was another signal that the Raiders were transitioning to a certain kind of player. Las Vegas has no use for big, bulky defensive ends; there is little room for that in the 3-4 defense. They need defensive ends who can move.
The additions of Paye and Crawford were just the first of many additions the Raiders will make to the defensive end position moving forward. A common theme will be defensive ends who may be a little slimmer, but they can do a variety of things in a defense predicated on versatility.
Fast, Athletic Corners
This one will take years to complete, but the Raiders have already invested two offseasons in addressing the position group under Spytek. Las Vegas' move to a 3-4 defense will require them to continue adding fast cornerbacks who can run and cover for a few extra seconds.
Their group of corners has ranked among the bottom of the league. Yet, an improved pass rush and added talent should help. As the Raiders rebuild, they will continue to add cornerbacks who are long, fast, and good at covering.
Darien Porter and Hezekiah Masses both run with the best of them. Jermod McCoy has high upside as well, if he stays healthy. In his first two seasons as a general manager, Spytek has already added multiple cornerbacks. It is only the beginning.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant