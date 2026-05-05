Multiple Position Groups Set To Excel Under Raiders' Rob Leonard

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason making sweeping changes on both sides of the ball. Their coaching staff, led by first-time head coach Klint Kubiak, will be tasked with maximizing a roster that has more talent on it than it has in years. On paper, the Raiders have taken a step forward.

Along with the many roster changes they made, their changes at head coach and their coordinator positions will be the most impactful. Las Vegas quickly promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator after Kubiak was hired. It was quietly one of their biggest moves of the offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leonard's rise, the Raiders' switch to a 3-4 defense, and the front office's renewed commitment to fixing their roster will give players at certain positions a greater chance to make a name for themselves. However, it goes beyond just the 2026 roster.

Just as they did this offseason, as the Raiders continue building their roster over future offseasons, they will want to make their team as alluring as possible to future free agents. Being able to prove to free agents that they can excel individually in Las Vegas is a huge selling point.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are certain positions that the Raiders will continue to improve upon moving forward. Some positions on the roster have a chance to thrive more than others in Leonard's defense.

Versatile Linebackers

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Raiders' moves this offseason have signaled a move toward a certain type of player, especially on defense. A lack of overall talent has hurt the Raiders overall, but the lack of quality linebackers was quietly one of their most significant issues in 2025. They addressed those concerns this offseason.

Their move to a 3-4 defense and additions like linebacker Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean are clear signs that the Raiders want linebackers who are athletic and versatile enough to rush the passer and cover pass catchers. Versatile linebackers will be a pillar of Leonard's defense.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Twitchy Defensive Ends

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

One of Las Vegas' deepest position groups on the roster is its defensive end corps. It may be the deepest position group. Of all the position groups that have been addressed, the defensive ends have seen the most changes this offseason.

Las Vegas added a veteran defensive end in Kwity Paye and drafted a defensive end in Keyron Crawford. They then traded Tyree Wilson, who played some defensive end, and Charles Snowden, who played significant minutes at the position for Las Vegas over the past two seasons.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Moving on from Snowden and Wilson, while adding Paye and Crawford, was another signal that the Raiders were transitioning to a certain kind of player. Las Vegas has no use for big, bulky defensive ends; there is little room for that in the 3-4 defense. They need defensive ends who can move.

The additions of Paye and Crawford were just the first of many additions the Raiders will make to the defensive end position moving forward. A common theme will be defensive ends who may be a little slimmer, but they can do a variety of things in a defense predicated on versatility.

Fast, Athletic Corners

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This one will take years to complete, but the Raiders have already invested two offseasons in addressing the position group under Spytek. Las Vegas' move to a 3-4 defense will require them to continue adding fast cornerbacks who can run and cover for a few extra seconds.

Their group of corners has ranked among the bottom of the league. Yet, an improved pass rush and added talent should help. As the Raiders rebuild, they will continue to add cornerbacks who are long, fast, and good at covering.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darien Porter and Hezekiah Masses both run with the best of them. Jermod McCoy has high upside as well, if he stays healthy. In his first two seasons as a general manager, Spytek has already added multiple cornerbacks. It is only the beginning.