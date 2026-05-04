Recent Raiders' Moves Make 1 Thing Abundantly Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster rebuild is well underway, as their front office made a slew of roster moves this offseason. Raiders General Manager John Spytek made several marquee additions to the coaching staff and roster, beginning a series of significant changes with instant ramifications.

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Those ramifications came in various ways, but were telling nonetheless. Las Vegas' determination to improve its roster requires not only the right additions but also the right subtractions. The Raiders' front office has shown it is capable of doing both over the past two months.

Spytek and the Raiders made so many moves that it may be easy to overlook or underestimate some of them. Yet each move the Raiders have made this season has been easy to rationalize in its entirety.

Moving On From Charles Snowden, Tyree Wilson

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' moves this offseason have already had a ripple effect. Las Vegas made solid additions to its defensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft. The Raiders added defensive ends Kwity Paye and later drafted defensive end Keyron Crawford in the third round. They are high on Crawford.

Crawford had not even been on the team for 24 hours, and Las Vegas traded former No. 8 overall pick Tyree Wilson after years of being unable to find a fit for him in multiple defensive fronts. Trading Wilson reinforced the Raiders' confidence in their defensive line, their strongest position group.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long (84) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It also confirmed their confidence in Crawford, Paye, and the rest of the defensive ends on their roster. Both Wilson and Snowden were likely to leave the team after the 2026 season. By moving on from them now, the Raiders pave the way for Crawford to get more playing time sooner.

Moving on from both Wilson and Snowden confirmed the Raiders are all in on the roster changes they have made, and their scheme change, which also factors heavily into things.

Several Things Factored Into Snowden's Release, Wilson Trade

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move to a 3-4 base defense, their defensive line will become more critical to their success. Again, their defensive line is their deepest position group. Like every offensive and defensive scheme, the Raiders will need players who fit what it is they are trying to do.

After three seasons, it was still unclear what Wilson consistently did well. He was too slow to rush the passer as a defensive end and was not stout enough or conditioned enough to play well along the interior defensive line. He was even less of a fit in the Raiders' new defense.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) is roughed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The same could be said of Snowden, although he was statistically much more productive and serviceable than Wilson. Las Vegas' decision to add to its defensive line triggered a trickle-down effect, leading it to move on from two players expected to contribute in 2026.

These moves confirm the Raiders are all in on the coaching, roster, and schematic changes they have made this offseason. As they continue to improve their roster, only a handful of players currently on it need not worry about similar decisions being made about their futures in Las Vegas.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office did not just make moves this offseason. They made moves so confident that they can make other moves to confirm that confidence. The Raiders have had a masterful offseason in many regards.

The respective additions of Paye and Crawford and the departures of Snowden and Wilson are just small examples of how a front office's due diligence can positively impact the roster while also forcing difficult decisions. Those moves make it abundantly clear the Raiders mean business.