Raiders Must Take Advantage of This Update in Geno Smith's Market

The Las Vegas Raiders will certainly see a different quarterback under center next season than last season. Geno Smith was the starting quarterback for the Raiders last season, but that quickly faded when Smith became a huge problem for the Raiders' offense last season. Smith could not get things going as many expected.

Last offseason, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, and that was supposed to change the offense in a good way, but it was a struggle, and it was ugly.

Smith could not find the success he had with the Seattle Seahawks, and they did not have a problem trading him last offseason. That was one move that the Raiders felt great about, and it just simply did not work.

Smith turned the ball over too many times, and he did not play well in most of the games he started. Raider Nation was asking for his benching for a long time, and that is when Smith and some of Raider Nation did not see eye to eye anymore.

Geno Smith expected to have a market

This offseason, the Raiders are expected to cut Smith and take their loss. Smith will not do the Raiders any favors if they keep him. Too much money, and the Raiders are going to pick their future quarterback with the first round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Smith just did not cut it out for the Silver and Black, and now it is time to move on.

The surprising thing is that many are expecting the Raiders to cut Smith and for Smith to have no market, but that is far from the truth. Smith could have a market and that is something that is going to shock people, especially when he finds a team. Some teams will be searching for a veteran in different roles.

"Multiple coaches from teams looking to add a QB told me that they were eager to see whether the Raiders would release Smith because they thought his tape from last season suggested he was held back by the Raiders' offensive system," said Dan Graziano of ESPN.

"The Raiders are expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the first pick of the draft, but they're telling people they'd rather not play a rookie QB in Week 1. So, because they have to pay Smith anyway, they could keep him and start him until Mendoza is ready. If they part ways, there will be interest in Smith."

