Why the Raiders Must Be Locked Into a QB at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders will make the biggest draft decision in the Las Vegas ERA in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the first overall pick, and this could send the franchise in the right direction, or it could be another wasted pick for a team that has not gotten it right.

But now they have the greatest quarterback in NFL history and a general manager who is considered the wizkid. The time is now for the Raiders to make the right choice and send this franchise with stability for years to come.

The Raiders have not had stability at the quarterback position for a long time. That is something they have been searching for in the last few drafts. Now, with the first overall pick, they do not have to hope a team will trade down for them and have to give up draft capital.

They do not have to deal with that this time around. It is for the taking, and they could finally get their franchise quarterback, and it could change the landscape of the organization for many years to come.

Many around the league are keeping a close tab on the Raiders this offseason. They want to see what they do with that pick.

Some are saying that the Raiders should trade that pick and get more picks because they have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, and they are not just a quarterback away. And that is where the problem is. The Raiders might not get this opportunity again to have their choice on what quarterback they want to take. It is the most important position in the NFL.

Raiders must pick QB at No. 1

"Listen, you have a lot of spots on this football team that need to be bolstered before you are thinking about bringing in a quarterback," said Jeff Saturday on Get Up. "We talk about how most quarterbacks are ruined in the NFL. This is what this situation will be. You are going into a bad offensive line. What are your expectations?"

"This is a rebuild for this organization as a whole. I think trading the pick, adding to it, getting some players around, building the foundation of this, and then allowing the quarterback to come in and kind of save the day."

The Raiders must get this pick right, and going with a quarterback is going to be the right position to take. You could be stuck without a quarterback once again if you do not take one with the first overall pick.

