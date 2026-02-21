How Raiders Can Properly Prioritize Their Roster Needs

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster needs were on full display for 17 games this season. Las Vegas' roster was one of the primary reasons for their struggles this season and their nearly 30 losses over the past two seasons combined. Las Vegas has had bad coaching and an even worse roster.

Las Vegas undoubtedly has talented pieces it can build around. However, overall, the Raiders' roster ranks near the bottom of the league. They have the money and draft picks to make significant progress on their roster this offseason, but it will come down to them making the correct moves.

Prioritization is Key

Although the Raiders have the resources; using them wisely will be vital. Las Vegas has more roster needs than can reasonably be addressed in one offseason. This is the case even with the money and draft picks they have. Still, proper prioritization and execution can help Las Vegas take the next step.

At the top of Las Vegas ' needs this offseason is finally addressing their quarterback situation. They are widely expected to do so by drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Then, the Raiders must really get to work.

After fixing the quarterback position, Las Vegas must fix its offensive line. After leading the league in sacks allowed, that goes without saying. Quarterback and offensive line are the Raiders' top two priorities this season. Las Vegas also needs wide receivers but there are more pressing issues.

Adding cornerbacks and linebackers should be higher on the Raiders' priority list than wide receivers, rounding out the Raiders' top five roster needs at this point in the offseason. The Raiders will make many moves, but those positions are the highest priority.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his mindset as the Raiders prepare for what should be an offseason filled with roster moves. Spytek knows he and the front office have a lot of work to do to fix a mess that has been years in the making.

“We intend to attack it full on. The work has already begun. I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital,” Spytek said.

“We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success. I'm not real happy right now at 3-14.

"I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too."

