Raiders Make First Roster Move of Offseason

After another disappointing season, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially started their offseason, and they did waste no time getting some moves in place. One of the moves the Raiders made on the first day of the offseason was bringing back one offensive lineman for 2026.

That offensive lineman is tackle Dalton Wagner. Wagner has been a piece for the Raiders' offensive linemen room for the last few years. And he is someone that they have been developing behind the scenes.

"The Las Vegas Raiders just signed my client Dalton Wagner (OT, Arkansas) to a new deal for 2026. Finished this year on their roster and has been with them the last 3 seasons," said NFL agent Brett Tessler on X/Twitter.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dalton Wagner

Per Raiders: Signed by Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, May 12, 2023…Waived by Raiders Aug. 27, 2024…Re-signed by Raiders to practice squad, Aug. 28, 2024…Signed by Raiders as a Reserve/Future free agent, Jan. 6, 2025.

Wagner has made a good impression on this Raiders team and general manager John Spytek. That is big for any player because now he will have another opportunity to compete this offseason and see if he can make the roster and have a say on the offensive line. That is one position group that is wide open for the Silver and Black. They did not have a good season in 2025 as a whole.

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) take a photo with Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr. (64) after the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Raiders have to address the offensive line this offseason because if they do not, it is going to have the same results next season. Getting Wagner back on this team is just the start. Now Wagner has to get to work and show why he is going to be a factor for this team next season. The Raiders have a lot to work on, but getting him back is something they wanted to do, and they got it done.

It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders attack the offseason. Will they get the players as soon as free agency opens, or will they let it play out and get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft to start signing players? One thing we do know is that the Raiders have the top pick in every round of the draft, and they have money to spend to bring in any free agent they want to go after. It is going to be a huge offseason for John Spytek and the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Dalton Wagner.