Raiders Make First Roster Move of Offseason
After another disappointing season, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially started their offseason, and they did waste no time getting some moves in place. One of the moves the Raiders made on the first day of the offseason was bringing back one offensive lineman for 2026.
That offensive lineman is tackle Dalton Wagner. Wagner has been a piece for the Raiders' offensive linemen room for the last few years. And he is someone that they have been developing behind the scenes.
"The Las Vegas Raiders just signed my client Dalton Wagner (OT, Arkansas) to a new deal for 2026. Finished this year on their roster and has been with them the last 3 seasons," said NFL agent Brett Tessler on X/Twitter.
Dalton Wagner
Per Raiders: Signed by Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, May 12, 2023…Waived by Raiders Aug. 27, 2024…Re-signed by Raiders to practice squad, Aug. 28, 2024…Signed by Raiders as a Reserve/Future free agent, Jan. 6, 2025.
Wagner has made a good impression on this Raiders team and general manager John Spytek. That is big for any player because now he will have another opportunity to compete this offseason and see if he can make the roster and have a say on the offensive line. That is one position group that is wide open for the Silver and Black. They did not have a good season in 2025 as a whole.
The Raiders have to address the offensive line this offseason because if they do not, it is going to have the same results next season. Getting Wagner back on this team is just the start. Now Wagner has to get to work and show why he is going to be a factor for this team next season. The Raiders have a lot to work on, but getting him back is something they wanted to do, and they got it done.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders attack the offseason. Will they get the players as soon as free agency opens, or will they let it play out and get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft to start signing players? One thing we do know is that the Raiders have the top pick in every round of the draft, and they have money to spend to bring in any free agent they want to go after. It is going to be a huge offseason for John Spytek and the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady.
