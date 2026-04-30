Raiders WR Room Still Lacks Entering Summer Workouts
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders went to work this offseason with over $100 million in salary cap space and double-digit draft picks to begin constructing a new floor for their roster. General Manager John Spytek will be credited for the job he has done in building the 2026 Raiders roster in line with the vision of his new head coach, Klint Kubiak.
After selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders formed a strong group of prospects who could have a Day 1 impact at their respective positions, all the way down to seventh-round pick defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. To my surprise, however, Las Vegas didn't fully address the wide receiver room.
Even with Brock Bowers at tight end, this remains a concern, though it is a short-term issue for the upcoming season.
For Mendoza, Need for Standout Will Be Critical
Assuming the Raiders don't make another move at wide receiver, this is the current room they face in terms of their six-deep at the position: Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, and Dareke Young.
I look at this group and think of it as an average, with very few guys who will be true difference-makers. You could get by with this in theory, but when you have a top overall pick at quarterback, the playmakers are an important aspect to their growth. Sure, Bech has shown moments of reliability as a pass-catcher, Tucker has won downfield with explosiveness, and Nailor has been a sufficient slot receiver, but it doesn't exactly wow the crowd.
Even if rookie Benson were to have a bigger role in Kubiak's offense, I don't feel comfortable with this group of wideouts for Mendoza, and having a difference maker should be considered critical.
Entire Passing Game Can't Be Solely Relied on by Brock Bowers
The good news for Mendoza is that when tight end Brock Bowers is healthy, he is one of the three best tight ends in the game, which is great to have for a rookie signal-caller who still needs more consistency working to the middle of the field. Bowers is a great security blanket, as is No. 2 tight end Michael Mayer. Even so, they shouldn't be relied on solely.
I think it is time for Spytek to begin working with John Lynch in San Francisco and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia on how to get Brandon Aiyuk or A.J. Brown in Las Vegas. When healthy, these are two of the most talented wideouts in a league filled with them. Get someone who can be the ultimate difference-maker for your team, even if it may cost a high draft pick in 2027.
Yet, realistically, that 2027 selection could be too valuable in a potential draft class with many intriguing standouts at wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback. For now, the Raiders will sit tight with their current group, with a cautionary tale if it all comes crashing down on offense next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft