Raiders WR Room Still Lacks Entering Summer Workouts

The Las Vegas Raiders went to work this offseason with over $100 million in salary cap space and double-digit draft picks to begin constructing a new floor for their roster. General Manager John Spytek will be credited for the job he has done in building the 2026 Raiders roster in line with the vision of his new head coach, Klint Kubiak.

After selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders formed a strong group of prospects who could have a Day 1 impact at their respective positions, all the way down to seventh-round pick defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. To my surprise, however, Las Vegas didn't fully address the wide receiver room.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with Brock Bowers at tight end, this remains a concern, though it is a short-term issue for the upcoming season.

For Mendoza, Need for Standout Will Be Critical

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Assuming the Raiders don't make another move at wide receiver, this is the current room they face in terms of their six-deep at the position: Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, and Dareke Young.

I look at this group and think of it as an average, with very few guys who will be true difference-makers. You could get by with this in theory, but when you have a top overall pick at quarterback, the playmakers are an important aspect to their growth. Sure, Bech has shown moments of reliability as a pass-catcher, Tucker has won downfield with explosiveness, and Nailor has been a sufficient slot receiver, but it doesn't exactly wow the crowd.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if rookie Benson were to have a bigger role in Kubiak's offense, I don't feel comfortable with this group of wideouts for Mendoza, and having a difference maker should be considered critical.

Entire Passing Game Can't Be Solely Relied on by Brock Bowers

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The good news for Mendoza is that when tight end Brock Bowers is healthy, he is one of the three best tight ends in the game, which is great to have for a rookie signal-caller who still needs more consistency working to the middle of the field. Bowers is a great security blanket, as is No. 2 tight end Michael Mayer. Even so, they shouldn't be relied on solely.

I think it is time for Spytek to begin working with John Lynch in San Francisco and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia on how to get Brandon Aiyuk or A.J. Brown in Las Vegas. When healthy, these are two of the most talented wideouts in a league filled with them. Get someone who can be the ultimate difference-maker for your team, even if it may cost a high draft pick in 2027.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Yet, realistically, that 2027 selection could be too valuable in a potential draft class with many intriguing standouts at wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback. For now, the Raiders will sit tight with their current group, with a cautionary tale if it all comes crashing down on offense next season.