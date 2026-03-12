Raiders Refuse to Let Failed Crosby Trade Damper Productive Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have come to the end of an eventful week. Las Vegas has become the center of the National Football League over the past several days. The elephant in the room is undoubtedly the Raiders' failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The failed trade cost the Raiders two first-round picks because the deal was not finalized. Still, the Raiders have gotten off to a strong start this offseason. Las Vegas came out swinging, adding several of the best free agents at positions their roster sorely needs help at.

The Raiders ' additions included, most notably center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, as well as wide receiver Jalen Nailor. The precision in which the Raiders signed their handful of new additions confirmed they are determined to fix things sooner rather than later.

The addition of Dean and Walker solidifies two of the Raiders' linebacker positions, which still need more help. After adding Linderbaum, Las Vegas ' offensive line has already shed the title of the worst offensive line in the league. Nailor helps the Raiders' group of wide receivers shed a similar title.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker

The Raiders got off to a hot start in free agency, spending over $200 million on the first day alone. Las Vegas was sure to spread the money out, addressing multiple positions of need. It is clear that the Raiders have a plan in mind and are determined to execute that plan.

After being officially announced as one of the newest members of the Raiders, Walker explained what drew him to Las Vegas as the team looks to rebuild. Walker noted it was about more than money.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor

"I just think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in what Spy [John Spytek] is trying to accomplish here. I just think a guy like myself, and alongside these guys and Nakobe [Dean] and more people I'm assuming that Spy may bring in, whatever the case may be,” Walker said.

“I just think we can actually get this thing turned around. And it's one thing to come up here and to say that, but it's another thing to do it. So, time will tell.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and safety Nick Cross (20), back, combine to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders are determined not to let the failed Crosby trade overshadow what has been a productive early free-agent period and, overall, a positive offseason. Las Vegas still has a way to go, but there is reason to believe it is headed in the right direction.

Las Vegas' front office is likely not done making moves in free agency and still has the NFL Draft to add talent. The Raiders are off to a good start, which is all anyone can ask for at this point in the offseason.