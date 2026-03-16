The Raiders Need More from the Draft Than Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft is all but a surety, as it is too perfect a match for the Raiders to pass up. Mendoza will lead the way and will be the marquee draft pick, but the Raiders need more from the NFL Draft.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have nine additional draft picks after the No. 1 pick that will be used on Mendoza. After the Raiders' 2025 draft class was held back by coaching and circumstance, there is no way the Raiders can afford to walk away from the 2026 draft with nine players who do not contribute.

Las Vegas has to find at least one or two players in this year's draft, aside from Mendoza, that can contribute right away.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Raiders Need at Least One More Starter

Cornerback and offensive line are two position groups the Raiders could look to the draft to help solidify. Las Vegas needs help at several positions, even after a big start to free agency. Those two positions rank at the top of the list, with cornerback leading the way.

Still, regardless of which position it may be, the Raiders must walk away from the draft with at least one player who has the ability to start right away or at least push for a starting position. At the very worst, the Raiders add Mendoza and another player who can contribute quickly and significantly.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders Need Depth

After pushing to find another starter or major contributor, the Raiders must add additional players to the aforementioned position groups. Each of those position groups not only need an additional player who can contribute, those position groups need depth.

Of all the issues the Raiders have had, depth has been an issue for several seasons. They have 10 draft picks to address that issue this offseason. Every draft pick will not turn out to be a starter of significant contributor, however, the Raiders need all the talent it can get.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Part of the reason the Raiders are in the hole they are in, is because previous regimes have failed to build out the roster past its starters. The 2025 and 2026 seasons, respectively, were largely caused by a lack of depth finally catching up to the Raiders after years of ignoring the issue.

At no position group was this more the case than its offensive line. The addition of Tyler Linderbaum was significant, as he has hardly missed a game in four seasons. However, the Raiders' offensive line still has questions among its starting lineup and still lacks depth behind that starting lineup.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff will decide upon who starts and who does not. Regardless of what they decide, they need more options. They need more depth. The draft is the perfect place to find it.

"Whoever the best five are, they'll be out there, and I love Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. He had a hard season, obviously, for a lot of different reasons. He's healthy now, and we're going to talk to Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison and the O-line group, and we'll figure out the best five to run with," Spytek said.