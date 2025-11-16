Why the Raiders Need to Prove this Critical Trait vs. Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has become a glaring weakness. The unit will be tested again on Monday night.
Raiders' Rookies
Heading into the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly gave insight into the Raiders' plans along the offensive line. Las Vegas has been tightlipped about their exact plans, but Kelly gave an idea of what to expect.
"Yeah, Caleb [Rogers] is in the mix. I don't think Pete [Carroll] or anybody here has made a final decision on that. I think there's a combination of Caleb; Willy Putnam played in the game for us because he was up, so Putt is involved in that mix, and then Atonio Mafi, who’s on our practice squad, is involved in that," Kelly said.
"So, you've got Cappa, you've got Will, and you've got Caleb, and you've got Atonio. And then we've got today – because today is really like a Thursday for us, so we still have two full practices, Thursday practice, Friday practice. In our minds, I know it's Friday-Saturday, someone told us that today, but those two practices, and then I think they’ll make a final determination on what direction they're going go."
For the second consecutive season, and even with a new general manager, the Raiders used two draft picks on offensive linemen. This has confirmed the Raiders' front office is aware of their need along the position group.
However, until this point in the season, the Raiders' rookie offensive linemen have yet to play much of a role. That was until Powers-Johnson went down with a brutal injury against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Raiders will now turn to Rogers, and others to help fill the void.
Kelly gave an update on how both rookie offensive linemen are doing so far. The true test will be when the Raiders face the Cowboys on Monday night. The group will continue to be tested throughout the season, as they will spend plenty of time without Powers-Johnson and Miller.
"Caleb [Rogers] is doing a good job. It goes back to the question earlier is that transition for all those guys, Caleb and Charles [Grant] are the same thing. Caleb came from a Texas Tech air raid type offense, and they scored a lot of points, did a lot of really good things. And then Charles is another one who came from William & Mary, so he's coming from an FCS level. But both those guys are doing a really good job in their development.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE