Raiders' Pete Carroll Talks MNF, Kolton Miller and J.K. Dobbins Controversey
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have been snakebitten by the injury bug since the offseason when they lost safety Lonnie Johnson. His injury foreshadowed what was to come, as Las Vegas would continue to lose players left and right once the regular season began.
Pete Carroll's first season in Las Vegas has been marred by those injuries, which have played a significant role in the team's 2-7 start to the season. The Raiders' roster is not strong enough to sustain the injuries they have, yet it is on Carroll to guide the team despite the depleted roster.
So far. Las Vegas' season has gone eerily similar to last season, when the Raiders lost ten consecutive games amid a slew of injuries. Last season's Raiders had more injuries, this season's Raiders have had more impactful injuries. Las Vegas has gone without some of their best players.
Las Vegas faces a a challenging schedule down the stretch. Their second half of the season schedule features games agains the Dallas Cowboys. Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and a road matchup agaisnt the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carroll must find a way to win games with the roster he has been given, injuries and all.
Watch Carroll Discuss Below
For a partial transcript of his comments, read below
Q: You've had a week to assess the right guard situation with no Jackson Powers-Johnson. Have you made a decision on who's going to be there?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Yeah, you'll find out at game time."
Q: You talked about the benefits of the bye week for your team. What about the flip side of playing a team that is coming off a bye week?
Coach Carroll: "Well, it's a competition of how well you put together your week. I'm sure Schotty [Brian Schottenheimer] did a great job of orchestrating and all that. It's as equal as it can get."
Q: Do you think Kolton Miller will have a chance to come back this year?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah. Yeah, I do. He's getting around okay, and everything's pointing towards that. Yeah."
Q: People on the Denver side are pretty upset about the tackle from Tyree Wilson last week, but there's no fine, no flag on the play. What were your thoughts on the tackle on J.K. Dobbins?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, terribly unfortunate that he got hurt on that, but we're playing ball. We're doing what we got to do. It's a dangerous game, but unfortunately, he got banged up. I feel terrible about that.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE