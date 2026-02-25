Las Vegas Raiders’ New Vision Is Taking Shape — Here’s What We’re Learning

Indianapolis, Ind.—Inside the opulent Conrad hotel, an Indianapolis icon, new Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak sat for a lengthy interview today.

As he went around the room meeting various media members, he was relaxed, confident, and sincere. All qualities that exude the positive platitudes that have followed him throughout his career.

From grizzled NFL vets like new OL Coach Rick Dennison, to the young guns in their first year, that is Klint Kubiak.

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

One NFL Executive on Tuesday night said to me about Kubiak: “Kids of great coaches have a hard time proving they belong, because, rightly or wrongly, like Brennan (Carroll) last year, the critics all cry nepotism. That never followed Klint. The moment he walked into his first room, he belonged, but he never grew arrogant when he did. He carries the respect of a veteran, because he shows everyone the same respect.”

He went on to add, “A lot of up-and-comers spend more time kissing (buttocks), and Klint never did; he just did his job and treats everyone great.”

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Sitting down for a lengthy interview, no subject off limits, Kubiak spent nearly 250 minutes answering questions on a myriad of issues, talking bluntly.

The High Points

Kubiak broke the news that the Silver and Black would move to a 3-4 base defense.

Kubiak confirmed our reporting that he has been spending an enormous amount of time studying the current Raiders roster.

Kubiak revealed what he studies at night. Here is a hint: it is NFL Draft related.

Setting the record straight on the role that GM John Spytek played in the hiring of DC Rob Leonard.

Why Rob Leonard earned the seal of approval from Klint Kubiak.

What does the future of QB Geno Smith look like?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What does the future of superstar DE Maxx Crosby look like?

Are there any more developments going on with the Raiders' potential Mexico game this fall?

How, and why John Spytek and the new Raiders ownership group have stepped up and assisted Klint Kubiak, not in selecting his staff, but in getting them.

Our latest thoughts on Jackson Powers-Johnson, the young offensive line, and so much more.

