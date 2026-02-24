7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Raiders' Draft Board

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

The Raiders should have one of the most interesting offseasons of any team in the league. Much of that will center around the NFL Draft, where Las Vegas holds the No. 1 overall pick. Before draft day comes, the Raiders must do their research at the NFL Combine.

Below are seven questions the Raiders must answer heading into the NFL Combine and NFL Draft.

Which Picks for Which Positions?

The Raiders' need for offensive linemen, wide receivers, and cornerbacks is no secret. However, with 10 picks in the NFL Draft and their first round pick being spent on a quarterback, Las Vegas must decide which picks to use on which positions after that.

The Raiders should approach the combine looking to add an additional wide receiver and either a cornerback or a defensive end with their second- and third-round picks, respectively. With their homework on Mendoza all but done, the combine should be used for finding Mendoza help with the picks immediately following his expected selection.

How Important is Fixing LB Corps?

The Raiders have failed to properly build their linebacker corps, or keep the talent they had on the unit. Both free agency and the draft would help them do rebuild the unit that could lose three starters this offseason. The position is set to become a significant need.

Although they are likely to add to the position in free agency, filling the position group with young, affordable talent that Las Vegas can develop is worth their consideration. Las Vegas should do extensive research on the linebacker position at the combine.

Is Drafting Multiple Cornerbacks Worth Considering?

Cornerback has been a pressing need for the Raiders for several seasons. For the past three offseasons, the Raiders have drafted a cornerback or were expected to by draft experts. The unit has only gotten worse over that time.

Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes will become a free agent this offseason, if the Raiders do not sign him, their issues at cornerback are alarming. Darien Porter is talented, but the Raiders need several more cornerbacks on the roster. Kyu Blu Kelly is recovering from an injury, making matters worse. Las Vegas must be all in on finding a cornerback or two; the combine will help them do so.

How Important is Finding a WR in the Draft?

The Raiders must add playmakers for Mendoza to spread the ball around to. Las Vegas must decide how important it is to find a true No. 1 wide receiver. It would be fair for them to rank the position as a high priority and spend significant time at the combine searching for a solid pass-catching option to add early in the draft.

Draft Solid Defensive End/Edge Rusher? How High?

As stated earlier, defensive end could be a position the Raiders have to address with one of their top three draft picks, especially if a talented enough defensive end is there when the Raiders select at No. 36 and No. 67. Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby could both be playing elsewhere next season, the Raiders likely need to look into a few defensive ends at the combine.

Continue Adding Young, Talented Pieces to Defensive Line?

In three of the last four drafts, the Raiders have added multiple defensive linemen. Depending on how things may shake out at other positions, the Raiders' young defensive line may become the unit's strength. Continuing the trend of adding young, affordable talent along the defensive line, especially the interior line, would make the strength even stronger.

Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard has worked with the Raiders' defensive line enough to know the unit inside and out. Giving Leonard even more of an interior defensive line rotation by adding to the position group in the draft is worth considering. Expect the Raiders to have their eyes on defensive linemen at the draft.

Is There a Such Thing as Too Many Good Offensive Linemen?

The Raiders' offensive line allowed more sacks than any team in the league this season. With 10 picks in the draft, the Raiders should undoubtedly add multiple offensive linemen, as they have done in the past two offseasons. Las Vegas has added four offensive linemen through the draft in the past two offseasons.

Three went on to become starters. Adding multiple offensive linemen again would only add depth to a unit that sorely lacks it. The Raiders should be thoroughly studying the offensive linemen at the combine. Las Vegas has three fourth-round picks, all within 17 picks of each other. Plenty of solid offensive linemen are found in the middle rounds of the draft. No one would blame the Raiders for spending two, three, or even four of those 10 draft picks on offensive linemen.

