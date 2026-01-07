NFC Foe Set to Interview Raiders' Patrick Graham

With the Las Vegas Raiders moving in a new direction once again this offseason at the head coaching position, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the coaching staff.

General manager John Spytek let it be known earlier this week in his press conference that he wants to give the new head coach of the Raiders the ability to pick his coaching staff. Usually, when a new head coach comes in, they have their pick out, and it is not from the previous regime.

One Raiders coach that many teams are going to be interested in is going to be defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Graham has been the defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black since 2022 and has done a good job with the unit, even with all the turnover in his players and the coaching staff since that time. Graham does not have a contract with the Raiders for next season and will most likely be on the move this offseason in finding a new team.

Patrick Graham gets interview with Commanders

Graham is getting interest already, as the Washington Commanders of the NFC East have requested an interview with Graham. The Commanders did not fire their head coach, but they are looking at their coordinator positions, looking to upgrade. Graham is one of the best defensive coordinators and overall coaches that will be on the market this offseason.

"Commanders requested an interview with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator job, per source," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

This is not the first time that Graham has been considered for another defensive coordinator position.

Teams also were interviewing Graham last offseason for their head coaching vacancy. Graham could possibly get looks at head coaching jobs as well this offseason. Graham brings a great deal of leadership and experience to any team he is on. Graham is looking to get that head coaching job and might have to go to a different team as a coordinator first.

Graham has been great for the Raiders, but it will be best for Graham to build that resume and get his name in the headlines of coaching searches.

Graham relates well with his players and knows what it takes to win on the defensive side of the ball. He did a lot with the little he had in Las Vegas. He is one coach the Raiders would want to keep, but with another new head coach coming in, it seems unlikely.

