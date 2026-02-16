Why Raiders Must Address Secondary in Free Agency

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders made Rob Leonard their new defensive coordinator. Leonard is going ot lead the way next season for the Silver and Black on the defensive side of the ball.

Leonard has been around the game and in the NFL for a long time, and now finally gotten his spot to take over and have his defense. Leonard and new head coach Klint Kubiak know each other and the franchise like the way Leonard has helped Raiders players as a coach.

Leonard will be challenged right out of the gate with this defensive coordinator position. Leonard knows that the Raiders have a lot of holes on the defensive side. Leonard has always been a coach who knows how to bring out the best from his players since coming to Las Vegas.

That was a huge part of why Leonard got the promotion to defensive coordinator. Leonard knows what that means, and he has to prove he is the man for the job each time he and his players take the field.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Leonard is going to want to attack the secondary of the Raiders this offseason. The back side of the Raiders struggled mightily last season. That is an area of the team that is young and does not have that much depth. For Leonard and the Raiders, they have the cap space this offseason to bring in the right players, whether it be in free agency or in the draft. For this case, the Raiders will benefit from filling the holes by bringing in players in free agency.

Leonard knows what to look for in a player and is going to go after players who best fit his scheme and will give the defense the best chance to be successful.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greg Auman of FOX Sports released his top free agents, and here is one that he predicts the Raiders to go after and sign.

31. Jaquan Brisker, S, Bears

" Brisker, 26, got healthy again in 2025, piling up 93 tackles in a vastly improved Bears secondary. Chicago has major decisions to make on who to keep in that group and who to let go, with Brisker and veteran safety Kevin Byard both free agents. Will teams make a big investment in a player who's had three concussions? Will the Bears lean into Byard at age 32 because his ball skills fit in better with the nature of their defense?"

Prediction: Signs with Raiders

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts after a flag against the Green Bay Packers during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

