Raiders Request Interview with Surprising Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Some are calling it the worst season ever; it certainly was the worst since they made the move to Las Vegas.

That says a lot about a franchise that has a rich history in the past, but they have not seen winning seasons in a long time. That is something that they have been searching for, the last two decades.

The Raiders did not have a good season, no matter how people want to look back at the horrible season. The Raiders were supposed to do a lot more things than they did in the 2025 season. It just got worse and worse by the week, and now they are left to hit the restart button again.

The Raiders are searching for a new head coach once again this offseason. It is their second offseason in a row that the Raiders will bring in a new regime to lead this team on the field with a whole new coaching staff.

This is going to be one of the most important hires in franchise history because the Raiders are rebuilding, and this head coach is gonna have to be here for the long haul. The Raiders know they cannot do this for another offseason. They have to get it right.

Raiders Request Interview with Rival QB Coach

The Raiders are starting to request interviews with coaches around the league. One coach they are going to interview for their head coaching opening is from their AFC West long-time rival, the Denver Broncos' coaching staff. That is the quarterback's coach, Davis Webb.

"The Raiders requested an interview with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb for their head coaching job per Tom Pelissero. A little background on Webb," said NFL Insider James Palmer on X/Twitter.

- There are people in that building that truly believe he's a future head coach.

- He is beloved in that building in Denver and in that QB room.

- He is a former QB but also outstanding when it comes to the analytic side of football/QB play as well. Filling both those buckets is rare.

- Webb had a chance to call plays for a preseason game and I'm told he knocked it out of the park.

- You have to remember that Sean Payton was so impressed with Webb when he interviewed, that the Broncos called to have the car turn around on the way to the airport and hired him on the spot.

