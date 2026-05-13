Raiders Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has already seen many questions answered through their coaching staff and roster moves. The Raiders have controlled what they can control by making quality moves that should lead to additional wins in 2026.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Release

However, later this week, something beyond the Raiders' control will be a significant topic of conversation over the next few weeks. Las Vegas and the rest of the league's teams will learn more about their respective 2026 regular seasons. It will be another set of answers for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has had a solid offseason. In fact, it has arguably been the best offseason they have had in the last five years, if not longer. Yet, the fact that it is the best offseason they have had in so long, while they still have a long way to go to fix their roster, is proof of how bad things have gone lately.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Confirmed Game Tracker

With Klint Kubiak leading the way, and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza developing in the background until further notice, it will be interesting to see what the new-look Raiders will be. The schedule release will be the first glimpse into what to expect from the 2026 season.

The Raiders' opponents are set. It is already known who they will play and where. Thursday's schedule release will confirm when they will play those teams. With road games against the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and New England Patriots, the schedule release will answer several questions.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Las Vegas reportedly has one of the toughest schedules in the league this upcoming season. This will be in addition to their attempts to install new schemes on both sides of the ball, with a new head coach and three new coordinators. The Raiders' 2026 season will be interesting for many reasons.

The Raiders have combined to win seven games over the past two seasons. They have left countless wins slip through their fingers because of a glaring lack of coaching and talent. They have reasonably addressed both of those issues this offseason, as they have revamped both.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his approach to fixing Las Vegas' roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason,” Spytek said.

“I think it's really valuable. The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys in Tampa for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Impressively, Spytek and the Raiders went on to do precisely that, adding multiple proven veterans in free agency and adding even more talent behind those new starters via the draft. Las Vegas has not made many quality roster moves over the past few offseasons, but that has changed this summer.

Below is a list of confirmed dates for the Raiders' 17 games in 2026 . As confirmed leaks come in, the list below will be updated until the schedule releases on Thursday.

Confirmed Opponents: Reading the Tealeaves

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With only about 1 day remaining, there have been no credible leaks about the Raiders' schedule. However, the league has reportedly released its full international game schedule for 2026.

Las Vegas was initially in the running for one of those games but ultimately failed to secure one. The Raiders will stay stateside in 2026.

All NINE international games in 2026 🌎🌍🌏



NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/XS1mNSsXGd — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2026