Raiders Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates
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The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has already seen many questions answered through their coaching staff and roster moves. The Raiders have controlled what they can control by making quality moves that should lead to additional wins in 2026.
Raiders' Release
However, later this week, something beyond the Raiders' control will be a significant topic of conversation over the next few weeks. Las Vegas and the rest of the league's teams will learn more about their respective 2026 regular seasons. It will be another set of answers for the Raiders.
Las Vegas has had a solid offseason. In fact, it has arguably been the best offseason they have had in the last five years, if not longer. Yet, the fact that it is the best offseason they have had in so long, while they still have a long way to go to fix their roster, is proof of how bad things have gone lately.
Raiders Confirmed Game Tracker
With Klint Kubiak leading the way, and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza developing in the background until further notice, it will be interesting to see what the new-look Raiders will be. The schedule release will be the first glimpse into what to expect from the 2026 season.
The Raiders' opponents are set. It is already known who they will play and where. Thursday's schedule release will confirm when they will play those teams. With road games against the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and New England Patriots, the schedule release will answer several questions.
Las Vegas reportedly has one of the toughest schedules in the league this upcoming season. This will be in addition to their attempts to install new schemes on both sides of the ball, with a new head coach and three new coordinators. The Raiders' 2026 season will be interesting for many reasons.
The Raiders have combined to win seven games over the past two seasons. They have left countless wins slip through their fingers because of a glaring lack of coaching and talent. They have reasonably addressed both of those issues this offseason, as they have revamped both.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his approach to fixing Las Vegas' roster.
“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason,” Spytek said.
“I think it's really valuable. The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys in Tampa for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."
Impressively, Spytek and the Raiders went on to do precisely that, adding multiple proven veterans in free agency and adding even more talent behind those new starters via the draft. Las Vegas has not made many quality roster moves over the past few offseasons, but that has changed this summer.
Below is a list of confirmed dates for the Raiders' 17 games in 2026. As confirmed leaks come in, the list below will be updated until the schedule releases on Thursday.
Confirmed Opponents: Reading the Tealeaves
With only about 1 day remaining, there have been no credible leaks about the Raiders' schedule. However, the league has reportedly released its full international game schedule for 2026.
Las Vegas was initially in the running for one of those games but ultimately failed to secure one. The Raiders will stay stateside in 2026.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant