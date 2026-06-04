Raiders OTA Observations Signal New Era in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev.—Like it or not, prior to the 2026 NFL offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders, for over two decades, have been the standard bearer for dysfunction and mediocrity.

Prior to being the key phrase.

While I documented thoroughly when I explained the 2025 collapse, the page has turned, and the new-look Raiders don’t resemble dysfunction or mediocrity.

OTAs Reveal Change

There is no doubt that once John Spytek and Klint Kubiak pulled back the curtain on the offseason and OTA (Organized Team Activities) sessions, things look, and more importantly, are different.

While not open to the public, we are there to talk with coaches, players, and officials, and, more importantly, to witness the change firsthand.

It isn’t hidden, it isn’t obscure, and it isn’t fake.

Authenticity

The moment Klint Kubiak was hired as the Raiders' coach, the same things said about him throughout his career started pouring out of the Silver and Black headquarters.

When he stepped to the microphone at his first press conference, he won it, not by being flashy or verbose, but by being genuine and authentic.

He surrounded himself with a diverse coaching staff from different trees and opinions who, while wildly different in many ways, share his values.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That staff was empowered not to win a locker room or a press conference, but to rebuild and teach.

Just as John Spytek had mirrored the authenticity-and-hard-work mantra to teach their way to respectability, Kubiak had done the same with his coaches, and thus they have done the same with the players.

The Raiders are all rowing in the same direction.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While Klint Kubiak and his first-time defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, have differences, they are very similar in style, and I asked Leonard about their already evident close relationship and harmony.

“I didn't even know this, but just I think from the interview to as we get going aligned, as I think man, he has four kids, I have four kids, from values, all the way to installing a defense, like putting everything in and teaching. He's a great teacher. He's a great communicator. He loves football. I wouldn't say our personalities are exactly the same, but we're very much aligned in many ways, and the longer I'm around him, the more and more I see that."

Teaching Is in Session

I expected Kirk Cousins to be mentoring Fernando Mendoza, that was a big reason he was brought in, but what really seized my attention was that throughout the ninety minutes I stood on the field, I saw no less than eight veterans teaching young players, taking ownership of this team, and the direction they are headed.

Jeremy Chinn is a player who will thrive under the team's new direction. While last year is not indicative of his talent, the dysfunction that held him back is gone, and the multi-talented star is sharing what he knows.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

He was one of the men I observed, so I asked him about the extensive coaching the veterans were providing.

“I think it's important just to be a resource, especially for the younger guys when they have questions, whether it be through our experience or how we see certain things, just to be a resource for them and kind of be a coach on the field in a sense."

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris

Superstar Maxx Crosby said, “I think we have a really good group of older guys, and a mixture of young guys and vets, and anytime you can get the guys that have done it and have been in the fire to help the young guys, I think that's extremely valuable."

He elaborated, adding, “I think it's a really good mixture, and it's really important and valuable not just being on the field but also being in the film room and being able to pass that knowledge down."

Athleticism Is in Style

The Raiders have always had talent and some athleticism, but it is now evident that Spytek craves it at every position.

The Raiders traded for CB Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, and his athleticism, among others, shone.

The ability to run backward, cover, and have an offensive player run forward at maximum speed, then, once the offensive player switches direction, flip your hips and change direction while still running at max speed, is nearly impossible.

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The elite cornerbacks do that, the best of the best, make it look easy.

Meet Taron Johnson.

Leonard gushed about his new weapon and his athleticism, “His body control. His change of direction is his elite. His awareness, his vision, instincts. I mean, when you can see it in one day, it's pretty glaring. So, that was exciting.”

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "DJ" Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Chinn added on his fellow defensive back and new teammate, “I mean, he's somebody who's been playing this game for a while. I think this is year nine for him, so I mean, when you get to that point, technique has carried you a long way. I know that's something that he takes a lot of pride in, and not even necessarily just technique, but just his willingness to want to learn this defense, even like when he wasn't here and stuff. That's something I respect and appreciate a lot."

Vision Is Set

The Raiders organization is no longer a group of nice guys all going in different directions.

They all know their individual roles and understand what is expected of them, but Kubiak and his staff have already imparted to their players a clear understanding of the vision for how they plan to get there and each player’s subsequent role.

Leonard raved about the vision, "Style of play, man. I'm going to coach the defense like I coach the D-line. I still do the same things I do. Not going one-for-one, attacking the ball, effort in pursuit. We start there, but that's always got to stick out, and a product on the field that you know what it looks like.“

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Leonard continued crediting his new head coach.

“Klint [Kubiak] always talks about our silent tape. I always feel like if my wife can point it out, like, 'Hey, that's a good job,' everybody knows what it should look like, but today, the theme was clean operation, great substitution, great communication, aligned with the speed brakes, like all those little things outside of the scheme are how things come to life, and that's been fun to see."

Crosby added of the new vision, “I think Klint [Kubiak] has done an awesome job, Robbie [Leonard] has done an awesome job. Obviously, we have new coaches all over the place. We just have a lot of new energy and it's different, but we're learning on the fly and learning each other. We've only been around each other for a few months, and we're just building those relationships. We've got a lot of new guys on the roster, and it's a process, and you just have to buy into it every day.”

Las Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is tangible. It isn’t manufactured, and it doesn’t feel forced.

Chinn praised Leonard for sharing that vision not just in scheme, but in ownership as well. “He's really allowed this defense to be not necessarily just his defense, but our defense.”

Malcolm Koonce chimed in on the change as well. The young man has a lot riding on 2026, and probably would not have been back with the Silver and Black had his new DC not vouched for him.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris

Koonce has caught the vision, and he sees it crystal clear.

“I think it's extremely different. I felt like last year, sometimes people were in their head, and maybe mentally we kind of lost our competitive edge sometimes. So, definitely this year feels like a complete turnaround.”

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