The Raiders' All-Offense 3-Round Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new regime that clearly wants their offense to take a massive step forward next season. They've addressed the majority of their needs from last season, with them saving their most pressing need for the biggest moment.

Fernando Mendoza won't be in Las Vegas when the Raiders announce they'll be selecting him with the first overall pick, but there's no reason to fret for Raider Nation. Mendoza will be the signal caller capable of turning this franchise around. Klint Kubiak can further support him by focusing on offense in the first three rounds of the draft.

All-Offense 3-Round Mock Draft

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza's outlook on his first season in Las Vegas became muddied once they signed Kirk Cousins to be his mentor, but there's no doubt he'll be their franchise guy moving forward. The biggest question becomes at what point will Mendoza surpass Cousins in the depth chart and make his first career start?

It's a waste of time to assume the Raiders will choose anyone else with the first overall pick, but if there's still doubt he's worth a selection that high, his National Championship performance borders on legendary. He showed poise and a drive to win in clutch moments, something that hasn't been present in a Raiders quarterback room in a long time.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taking a receiver in the second round is a must, and while Denzel Boston is a common pairing, KC Concepcion would be a steal if he were still available with the 36th overall pick. He's a playmaker through and through, catching balls that other receivers his size would have trouble catching.

His speed is unreal, and with how quickly he can flip his hips and break off from his defenders, he'd be an easy target for Mendoza to take advantage of. Concepcion would give them an immediate boost in their passing attack and has the potential to be their star wide receiver of the future.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Taking a receiver in consecutive rounds would be bold, but in this all-offense mock draft, Chris Bell is too intriguing a player for Kubiak to pass up on. Concepcion gives them blazing speed, but Bell would give the Raiders a big, physical target that regularly makes athletic adjustments on catches.

He did suffer an ACL tear late in the 2025 season, so there is that injury concern, but the Raiders would now have so much depth in their wide receiver room. It would create a system where the best thrive and those developing bide their time until they're ready or an injury occurs.