Every Little Detail Matters for Raiders This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office made moves this offseason that confirmed how detailed they are. Las Vegas' additions in free agency and the NFL Draft were proof that its front office had taken a hard look in the mirror, which meant a detailed revamp of its coaching staff and roster.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Moves

Las Vegas' offseason moves must be commended, as they made sweeping changes to the coaching staff, which should set the team up for success. Klint Kubiak was the first, and arguably the most significant, move of the offseason. He quickly filled his coaching staff after accepting the position.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek then used the many resources Las Vegas had in cap space and draft picks to quickly address the Raiders' most glaring needs. In every way possible, this offseason has been a success for Las Vegas. Now comes the next, most critical step.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Detailed Raiders

Organized Team Activities is one of the first steps the Raiders have taken on the field towards putting all their new pieces together. On paper, Las Vegas has undoubtedly improved , but it takes work to ensure that translates into on-field results. The Raiders were detailed in their roster building.

They now aim to be as detailed in their on-field development of the players that were added to the roster. Las Vegas has lost so many games recently that losing has become somewhat of a way of life. Under Kubiak, and with an improved roster, they hope to change that for good.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The rebuild the Raiders hope to one day complete will take several more productive offseasons. However, they are on their way, assuming the new coaching staff and roster can be just as thorough on the field as Las Vegas' front office has been off the field.

For the first time in a long time, the Raiders have the coaching staff and the roster to consistently compete, and they are not even done rebuilding. They have significantly improved and still have room for improvement. Still, they cannot just talk about improving; they must do it.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Proving themselves on the field is an area the Raiders have struggled in over the years, as wins and losses clearly show how well a team has progressed during a season. Las Vegas has lost far more than it has won lately, which is why this offseason has been so important.

Much of the Raiders' attention has rightfully focused on fixing what one of the worst offenses in the league was last season. This is the unit they have been most detailed about in terms of coaching and roster building.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' most significant roster move this offseason was the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. As detailed as the Raiders have been this offseason and will continue to be moving forward, the veteran offensive lineman noted that the game of football is still simple.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think at the end of the day, football's football. There's always going to be extended plays no matter who the quarterback is. It might happen more with other quarterbacks than others, but at the end of the day, as offensive linemen, your job is to block the guy in front of you as long as possible and however long that takes, so that's my approach,” Linderbaum said.

“That's how the offensive line's approach has to be. If it's a quick pass, we can't bank on the ball getting out fast because you never know. It's a game of football. So, there's a lot of broken plays in this league, and sometimes things don't go as planned. So, your job is to block the man in front of you as long as you can."