The New Low the Raiders' Offense Just Hit

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to head in the wrong direction.

Raiders Make a Move

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com took a look at Sunday's games. He noted that the Raiders' loss to the Browns was rock bottom for the Raiders' offense this season. Sunday marked yet another week of the unit failing to show any life whatsoever until the game was well out of hand.

Las Vegas' offense was nonexistant for much of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, as well as many other games this season, most notably the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chadiha noted that the Raiders' offseason of optimism quickly vanished once the season started.

"It was encouraging to think about what Carroll could bring to a beleaguered Raiders franchise when he became head coach last January," Chadiha said.

"That optimism should be completely evaporated by now. The Raiders have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, a unit that just gave up 10 sacks to the Browns while punting eight times -- which ultimately led to the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday's loss.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It doesn’t help that the Raiders traded for Carroll’s old quarterback in Seattle, Geno Smith, and Smith has been largely a disappointment. There’s a reason the fans were booing the Raiders offense at home on Sunday. The idea of Carroll turning this team around quickly is a long shot at best."

Following Sunday's loss to the Browns, Carroll noted that the Raiders ' turn around will undoubtedly take time. Las Vegas ' 2-9 record gurantees the turnaround will take even longer.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Raiders 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I've never not thought it would take work to get it right. And it's a challenge every season. You look at how the seasons go, and it's a day-to-day, week-to-week world we live in. And, yeah, of course I thought -- I've been in this situation, so I thought, 'Well, maybe I could have something to do with avoiding this.' And so, we're going to keep doing what we know how to do, and that's to keep grinding,” Carroll said.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytke, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I mean, this team, just in the locker room right there, they ain't giving up on each other, and I'm not giving up on them, and they're not giving up on me, I hope. And we're going to keep battling and work our asses off just the way we know how to do. And that's really what you do, and try to make the right decisions and the right choices with the personnel and all of that as best we can. And in our world, they've got to show it, and then they compete to show it. And that's always been the way, and we won't change that."

