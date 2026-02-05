Why Raiders' OL Outlook is Better Than it Seems

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled largely on the offensive side of the ball because of poor offensive line play.

When Pete Carroll took over as head coach, he hired his son, Brennan, as the offensive line coach, but that did not go well. With both men out of the building, the Raiders are starting their offensive coaching staff over.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raiders are expected to hire Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, who did a nice job with the Seattle Seahawks offense. He called plays, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of his offensive line.

He should be able to do the same in Las Vegas, because the Raiders do not have bad offensive linemen; the unit simply did not perform well overall. If Kubiak can maximize the trenches, the Raiders’ offense should be much more competitive.

Let’s break down why the outlook of the Raiders’ offensive line is not as bad as many have made it seem.

The makeup of the Raiders' offensive line

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To start, Las Vegas has one of the most underrated left tackles in football in Kolton Miller, who was off to a strong start to his 2025 season before a leg injury knocked him out for the year. If Miller can come back healthy in 2026, he will anchor the Raiders’ offensive line again.

That’s a big ‘if,’ but the Raiders have some insurance behind Miller if he struggles with injuries again. Charles Grant or Caleb Rogers , who showed flashes during their rookie seasons, can fill in until he gets healthy.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next Raiders staff must figure out what to do with Jackson Powers-Johnson. Is he a center or a guard?

The offseason was confusing when the previous staff moved Powers-Johnson to guard and Jordan Meredith to center, moving them away from the positions in which they’re strongest. The next staff should keep Powers-Johnson at center and put Meredith back at guard.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of guard, Meredith should get one of the starting guard spots if Rogers does not get one. The Raiders also face a decision about whether to re-sign Dylan Parham, their 2022 third-round pick.

DJ Glaze has turned into a quality player for this Raiders’ offensive line, and a little more development should see him become an even better player. If Las Vegas hires the right offensive line coach, those things should materialize.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Raiders fans should feel confident about the individual pieces that make up the offensive line, and the right coaching staff can turn them into an impressive unit.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.