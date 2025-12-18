Why the Raiders Are in Position for a Massive Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 12 of their last 13 games and have understandably begun looking towards the future of the organization moving forward.

Raiders Stance

Zak Koeppel of NFL.com listed the Raiders as one of the teams most likely to see success this upcoming offseason. Koeppel took into account where teams are slated to draft at the current pace. He also took into account how much money teams have to spend.

Koeppel listed the Raiders as the second-most-likely to see success this offseason. With several pressing needs, Las Vegas is facing one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history. The Raiders have all the resources to turn things around this upcoming offseason. They must do so.

"Vegas is currently set to pick second overall in 2026, which would be the Raiders' highest pick since they drafted JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007. They could go for their choice of quarterback there, or this could be an opportune spot for a veteran seeking a career turnaround," Koeppel said.

"Either way, with $116.5 million in projected cap space (second-most in the NFL), the organization will be able to make some moves -- which should also include further investments at both offensive tackle spots, as current starters and DJ Glaze rank as the worst and third-worst in the NFL in total sacks allowed, per Next Gen Stats. That's not going to cut it for whomever ends up under center in 2026."

The Raiders' roster is in desperate need of a turnaround. This offseason will give them ample opportunity to make that happen. However, Las Vegas' front office must do a solid a job of adding the right players. They must be careful spending money and draft picks wisely.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained why he believes the Raiders' ground game has struggled again. Las Vegas added Jeanty for this very reason, but the Raiders' offensive line has failed him. The Raiders must address the unit this offseason in a major way.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we have not controlled the line of scrimmage like we need to, and the big part of it, numbers-wise, because the games have gone out of whack score-wise, we don't see the numbers in the tries that we like to get,” Carroll said.

“But basically, we got to get better movement, we got to get better spacing, we got to make sure that we're giving him a chance and get him going. We're just waiting for him to bust, like you all are too, because we know he can, but it's been hard sledding.

