One Big Money Free Agent the Raiders Must Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders have an intriguing offseason ahead.

General Manager John Spytek has money to spend this offseason, and if he hits on the right free agents, the Raiders will be competitive sooner rather than later.

Las Vegas has work to do on the offensive side of the ball, but adding impact free agents on defense can make life easier for star players like edge rusher Maxx Crosby . If the Raiders add more elite defenders, they may be able to make some noise in the AFC.

Linebacker Devin White had a good statistical season after joining the Silver and Black in March, setting the franchise single-season tackles record. That is an impressive feat, considering the defenders who have played for this organization.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, White hits free agency, and while his numbers were good, he didn’t make the down-to-down impact the team needed. He may be in line for a big contract, and Las Vegas may be wise not to offer him one.

If the Raiders want to find a solid linebacker replacement, Devin Lloyd is expected to hit the open market. Is the former first-round pick a fit for the Raiders? Let’s break down why the Raiders should take a hard look at Lloyd this offseason.

Devin Lloyd: Future Las Vegas Raider?

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After years of posting big-time tackle numbers, Lloyd totaled 81 with six tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, a sack and a half, seven passes defended, and five interceptions. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors this season, despite his numbers being worse.

Lloyd played his best football in 2025 under new Jacksonville defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, which makes the Jaguars’ decision to decline his fifth-year option last offseason much more interesting now.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Lloyd was Pro Football Focus’ third-highest-graded linebacker in the NFL, just behind San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Detroit’s Jack Campbell.

He has a unique skill set as an off-ball linebacker, featuring supreme athleticism and improved run-diagnosing ability. If he signed in Las Vegas, the Raiders could deploy him as a heat-seeking missile-type player for their defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the NFL, and after the season Lloyd had, they would have to pay big money to bring him out west. Will Spytek be willing to pay a defender after only one season of All-Pro play?

Lloyd could be an exciting addition to a Raiders’ defense that needs more star power and impact players. The Raiders may give him a close look if they want to improve on that side of the ball.

