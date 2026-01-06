Devin White Shares His Thoughts on the Raiders' Future

The Las Vegas Raiders enter yet another offseason in which they must decide what to do at the head coach position. The Raiders fired Pete Carroll on Monday, following the completion of a 3-14 campaign that was a far cry from the expectations Las Vegas had entering the season.

The Raiders' linebackers were arguably the unit most affected by their offseason decisions last year. The Raiders' new regime decided to let linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo walk in free agency, only for both players to have productive seasons elsewhere.

Watch White discuss below.

The Raiders added linebackers Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Both players were solid additions. However, White finished teh season with the third-most tackles of any player in the league. He finished less than 10 tackles away from leading the league in tackles this season.

Las Vegas faces many tough decisions this offseason. However, after letting go of one linebacker who finished top five in the league in total tackles last season, the Raiders would be wise not to make the same mistake, assuming the team and White can come to a reasonable contractual agreement.

"I did what I needed to do. Obviously, there is always room for improvement but at the end of the day, you just let the cards fall where they fall and be ready for your opportunity," White said.

"It would mean a lot. The way I came into the game, I was a part of a turnaround, and it was very fun. It was a lot of winning after that. I think it would be very fun here, especially with everything being so new here. I think it would be very cool."

Shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what it is he is looking for in players the Raiders decide to sign this offseason.

“So, we're always battling every year. It feels like every game, every week, every year you're battling. And so, it'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider," Spytek said.

"We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created," Spytek said.

