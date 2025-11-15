The One Raiders Deal That’s Working Out Better Than Anyone Expected
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of different moves and signings this offseason. Those moves were to make the team better and the roster competitive this season. It was something the new Riaders regime wanted to do going into this season. The one problem with that is that certain moves have not worked out for the Silver and Black this season.
It has not been a good look for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in their first season with the Silver and Black. The Raiders have not played good football for most of the season, and it has not looked like it will be improving. The Raiders have eight more games to show if they have things in order and are improving things. It has been a disappointing season and not the one that the franchise was expecting to have with all the moves they have made.
But there is one move that has been planned out for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball at the cornerback position. That is the signing of Eric Stokes. Stokes signed with the Raiders this offseason after spending time with the Green Bay Packers.
Raiders CB Eric Stokes
"Cornerback coverage is very inconsistent from season to season, no matter how we try to measure it," said Aaron Schatz of ESPN. "Stats and grades are inconsistent. Even anecdotal evidence from scouting is fairly inconsistent. Stokes is a prime example."
"The Packers took him in the first round of the 2021 draft, but he had trouble staying healthy. Stokes played only 12 games in 2022 and 2023 combined. He was back on the field for all of 2024, but he wasn't very good."
"Stokes ranked 46th with a 52% success rate in coverage, which is based on comparing the yards gained on completed passes to the down and distance. After adjusting for opponents and how often Stokes was targeted (a lot), my coverage DVOA metric ranked him 70th out of 93 cornerbacks."
"So, surprise: Stokes has been really good so far this season. He has a 65% success rate in coverage and has allowed just 4.3 yards per reception when he's targeted. That makes him one of the league's top cornerbacks. Will the success continue for the rest of 2025? Who knows, because again, cornerback coverage is so inconsistent. But so far, the Raiders have definitely gotten their money's worth.
"The Raiders will have a decision on Stokes in the upcoming offseason if they want to re-sign him or if they want to let him walk."
