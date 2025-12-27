1 Raiders Move That Ranks Among the NFL's Best

Offseason signings can make or break teams throughout the National Football League. The Las Vegas Raiders know this as well as any team. The Raiders are 2-13 but still have positives worth noting, such as one of their most significan moves of last offseason.

Significant Offseason Signing

The Raiders made several offseason signings that depended on some luck with injuries. Cornerback Eric Stokes was one of those signings. The former first-round pick had played most of last season but had a history of injuries before that, which caused him to miss time throughout his career.

Stokes signed a one-year deal with the Raiders and has more than delivered on his end of the bargain. Las Vegas gave Stokes a chance to prove himself again, and he has done so at a high level. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus ranked Stokes as one of the best offseason signings in the NFL.

"Hardly anything has followed the plan put in place by Pete Carroll and John Spytek in their first year in Las Vegas, with the Raiders only 2-13 and contending for the No. 1 overall pick. Yet some of the team’s new faces have played solidly, including Stokes. The former Packer has turned in a career season in the Silver and Black," Locker said.

"The former Packer has turned in a career season in the silver in black. His 72.3 PFF coverage grade is 16th among qualified corners, although he sits top-two in both snaps per target (10.6) and snaps per reception (19.1). Also, Stokes is fourth in WAR at the position (0.37). The Raiders are still in dire need of plenty more on both sides of the ball, but Stokes has played like an above-average cover corner worth retaining this spring.

Heading into the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how Stokes has helped other players in the defensive backfield improve since joining the team.

"You've got to ask them, but I would assume any veteran can give him some insight. I mean, E [Eric Stokes] is willing to talk football. I mean, he might not be willing to joke with me, but he's willing to talk football,” Graham said.

“So, I mean, he's always talking about football, talking about the splits, talking about what the receivers do. And I'm sure those guys are just being sponges. But most veterans, when you got a good group of vets, they're willing to share the knowledge. I mean, it's a good thing for those young players, but you have to ask them exactly."

